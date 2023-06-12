Correction: Williston Barracks / Consumption of alcohol by minors

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A1003654

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: VSP Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/10/2023 - 11:13 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1371 Lake Rd, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: Consumption of alcohol by minors

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an underage drinking party that occurred late Saturday, June 10, 2023, at a public town beach at 1371 Lake Rd in the town of Charlotte. Following reports to VSP regarding the party late Saturday night, troopers responded at about 11:25 PM and found multiple juveniles on the property. Several of the juveniles were intoxicated, and troopers issued diversion paperwork for consumption of alcohol by a minor. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.