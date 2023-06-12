Correction: Williston Barracks / Consumption of alcohol by minors
The date of this incident was incorrect in the summary section of a previous version of this release and has been updated below.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23A1003654
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: VSP Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/10/2023 - 11:13 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1371 Lake Rd, Charlotte, VT
VIOLATION: Consumption of alcohol by minors
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating an underage drinking party that occurred late Saturday, June 10, 2023, at a public town beach at 1371 Lake Rd in the town of Charlotte. Following reports to VSP regarding the party late Saturday night, troopers responded at about 11:25 PM and found multiple juveniles on the property. Several of the juveniles were intoxicated, and troopers issued diversion paperwork for consumption of alcohol by a minor. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.