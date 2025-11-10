Westminster Barracks / DUI and Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1008794

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/09/2025 at approximately 1644 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Dummerston, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI and Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Daniel A. French

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/09/2025, at approximately 1644 hours, a Vermont State Trooper came upon a vehicle located at a business in the town of Dummerston, Vermont. The vehicle was stationary, and the operator was found unconscious in the driver’s seat. After making contact with the operator, identified as Daniel A. French, 50, of Bellows Falls, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. The operator was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. During the course of the investigation, Troopers located a quantity of suspected cocaine in French’s possession. He was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of DUI and Possession of Cocaine.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov