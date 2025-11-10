Westminster Barracks / DUI and Possession of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1008794
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/09/2025 at approximately 1644 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Dummerston, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI and Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Daniel A. French
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/09/2025, at approximately 1644 hours, a Vermont State Trooper came upon a vehicle located at a business in the town of Dummerston, Vermont. The vehicle was stationary, and the operator was found unconscious in the driver’s seat. After making contact with the operator, identified as Daniel A. French, 50, of Bellows Falls, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. The operator was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. During the course of the investigation, Troopers located a quantity of suspected cocaine in French’s possession. He was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of DUI and Possession of Cocaine.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov
