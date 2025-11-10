Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / False Reports to Law Enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B5004916

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                

STATION: Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks           

CONTACT#:  802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/09/2025 at 2250 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Hollow Rd., Monkton, VT

VIOLATION: False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

 

ACCUSED:  Kevin J. Tower                       

AGE:  29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks located an individual while at an address on Hollow Rd. Investigation revealed the individual, Kevin Tower (29), provided false and misleading information relating to an investigation. Tower was released after being issued a Criminal Citation to Appear at Addison Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/22/2025 at 1230 hours.

    

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   12/22/2025 at 1230 hours     

COURT: Addison Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  N/A

