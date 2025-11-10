New Haven Barracks / False Reports to Law Enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B5004916 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf STATION: Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks CONTACT#: 802-388-4919 DATE/TIME: 11/09/2025 at 2250 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Hollow Rd., Monkton, VT VIOLATION: False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities ACCUSED: Kevin J. Tower AGE: 29 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks located an individual while at an address on Hollow Rd. Investigation revealed the individual, Kevin Tower (29), provided false and misleading information relating to an investigation. Tower was released after being issued a Criminal Citation to Appear at Addison Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/22/2025 at 1230 hours. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 12/22/2025 at 1230 hours COURT: Addison Superior Court, Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A

