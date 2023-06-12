Christopher Stanley Bupendra Shah

Christopher Stanley and Bupendra Shah have been appointed to its Board of Directors

WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester welcomes two new board members to join the Westchester Visiting Nurse Services, Group Inc. Board of Directors for the May 2023 - May 2024 term. The new members appointed to its Board of Directors are Christopher Stanley of Virtas Partners and Bupendra Shah of Touro College of Pharmacy. Christopher Stanley has also been appointed as the Treasurer of the Board and Chair of the Finance Committee.

"We are excited to announce the appointment of Christopher Stanley and Bupendra Shah to our Board of Directors,” said Timothy P. Leddy, President and CEO of Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester. “Their extensive experience is a welcome addition to our Board, and we look forward to having them share and bring new ideas forward for VNSW as we continue to be a leader in our industry and bring the best care home.”

Christopher Stanley is Managing Director & Healthcare Leader of Virtas Partners, providing CFO and M&A advisory services. From his years working with healthcare providers, Stanley has deep technical knowledge of healthcare finance, accounting, internal controls, auditing, revenue cycle, reimbursement, grants, procurement, payroll, budgeting, and compliance. Before working at Virtas Partners, Stanley was a healthcare and not-for-profit audit partner at KPMG. Stanley is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional, and a Fellow of Healthcare Financial Management Association. He currently resides in Westchester County with his wife and two daughters.

Bupendra Shah is currently the Assistant Dean of Assessment, Director of Center of Excellence, and Associate Professor at Touro College of Pharmacy. Shah has a demonstrated record of accomplishment with the PharmD program through his leadership, collaboration and results geared investments. During his tenure, Shah has had extensive experience in student learning and design, delivery, and implementation of the Doctor of Pharmacy Professional program curriculum. In addition, Shah has displayed excellent leadership for faculty and staff development programs, an exceptional ability to conceptualize research studies, write grants, and conduct research studies. Shah is a member of the International Pharmaceutical Federation, the Association for Institutional Research, the American Pharmacists Association, and the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.

About Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester: Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester (VNSW) is the largest and only independent not-for-profit, Medicare-certified home healthcare agency in Westchester that also serves the Bronx, Dutchess, Putnam, and Rockland counties. VNSW promotes and supports the health and sustains the independence of residents in the communities they serve through the delivery of home healthcare and related community health services by VNS Westchester, VNSW at Home, and VNSW at CCN, their Community Care Navigation agency. For more information about VNSW and the services that they provide, please visit them online at www.vns.org or contact 914-682-1480.