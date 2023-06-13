Synergy Credit Union Launches thirdstream's Online Account Opening Synergy Credit Union New thirdstream logo

Thirdstream's platform ecosystem is deployed to help credit union members open additional accounts online, anytime, anywhere.

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergy Credit Union, a leading financial institution serving over 25,000 members, has joined forces with thirdstream, an innovative fintech company, to introduce a cutting-edge online account opening solution. The partnership provides new members with a seamless and convenient experience, enabling them to open accounts anytime and anywhere.

The deployment of thirdstream's Retail Deposits Online solution marks a significant milestone in Synergy Credit Union's commitment to delivering advanced account onboarding experiences to its members. By leveraging thirdstream's expertise in identity verification and comprehensive retail and commercial onboarding capabilities, Synergy Credit Union is taking a significant leap forward in enhancing its digital banking ecosystem.

"With the launch of Retail Account Opening by thirdstream, we recognized the tremendous opportunity to bring our products and services directly to consumers," said Brent Bergen, Synergy Credit Union’s Chief Operating Officer. "Building on our long history together, thirdstream's ability to meet our identity verification requirements and provide a comprehensively automated account opening solution was immediately attractive. Integrating their advanced features within our digital banking ecosystem was our top priority."

The collaboration between Synergy Credit Union and thirdstream, in active collaboration with Celero Solutions, has resulted in a seamless member journey, from the initial click to a fully funded account, all in real-time. This coordinated effort ensures a smooth and efficient account opening process while meeting regulatory requirements and optimizing operational efficiency.

The successful deployment of thirdstream's Financial Services Platform serves as a foundation for Synergy Credit Union to expand its offerings, all of which will be available through Thirdstream's account opening solutions. By combining Synergy's vision for advanced account onboarding experiences with thirdstream's expertise, the credit union is well-positioned to serve its members more effectively and attract new members at an accelerated pace.

Keith Ginter, CEO of thirdstream, expressed pride in the long-standing partnership with Synergy Credit Union, stating, "Synergy has been a valued client of thirdstream for over 15 years, and I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved together. Together we are laying the foundation for ongoing credit union growth. Our team is committed to delivering on the evolving expectations of today's consumers, and Synergy has been an invaluable advisor in this regard."

Thirdstream's digital account opening and retail lending point solutions have been adopted by over 50 banks, brokerages, credit unions, and trust companies across Canada. The company's cloud-based platform, hosted on Microsoft Azure, offers seamless integration with leading core processing systems, ensuring a seamless experience for financial institutions and their customers.

For more information about thirdstream and its account opening solutions, please visit https://www.thirdstream.ca/contact.

About thirdstream

Thirdstream is headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, providing digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to Canadian banks, credit unions and trust companies. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream's solutions support consumer and business account opening, credit card onboarding, and unsecured retail lending, including adjudication. The thirdstream platform is cloud-deployed, designed for retail and business consumers seeking out financial institutions, and for financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, any time, from any device. To learn more, visit www.thirdstream.ca.

About Synergy Credit Union

Synergy Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution serving more than 29,000 voting and non-voting members from 12 communities within west-central Saskatchewan and Saskatoon. Synergy Credit Union is the fifth-largest credit union in the province of Saskatchewan. It is one of the leading credit unions in Canada, with more than $2.47 billion in assets under administration. Synergy Credit Union provides core banking services through the traditional branch network, the Canada-wide AccuLink ATM network, online banking, mobile web banking, and the Member Contact Centre. More complex and advanced services, such as financial advice and analysis, are delivered by specialists who may be located at select branches or available to meet in a location of the member's choice by request. To learn more, visit www.synergycu.ca.

Synergy operates on the lands referred to as Treaty 6 Territory, which encompasses the unceded lands of Indigenous Nations and Peoples, including the Plains Cree, Woodland Cree, Saulteaux, Nakota, Dene and Metis.