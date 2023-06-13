Face Verification 13.1 from Neurotechnology Adds New Features to Support Automatic Digital Onboarding
Face Verification 13.1 includes a multi-platform SDK and a web service for the integration of face capture, facial authentication and face liveness detection into mobile and web applications.
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies.
Latest version of Face Verification includes age estimation, advanced face image checks and supports GPU processing.
We have extensive – and proven – experience with identity validation using our facial recognition algorithms in large-scale projects with databases of millions of people.”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the release of a new version of their Face Verification system. Face Verification 13.1 includes a multi-platform SDK and a web service designed for the integration of high-quality face capture, secure facial authentication and robust face liveness detection into mobile and web applications. It includes a small-footprint version of Neurotechnology's facial recognition algorithm – which ranked among the top results in the NIST FRVT 1:1 evaluation – for use in digital identity onboarding, payment, banking, telecommunications and other face recognition applications on personal devices.
— Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology
One of the main features of the Face Verification system is the ability for the user to enroll their own face image in compliance with the ICAO recommendations as listed in the ISO 19794-5 standard. The latest version enhances this functionality with several new capabilities, including detecting if a person wears a hat/cap or if they wear glasses. In such cases Face Verification may generate a warning that can be used to mark, in the onboarding process, the pictures that do not conform to the expected face quality requirements set in the application.
The new version of Face Verification also adds the ability to estimate the age of the person performing the enrolling process and validate if the applicant conforms to public or private age regulatory requirements.
“We have extensive – and proven – experience with identity validation using our facial recognition algorithms in large-scale projects with databases of millions of people,” said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology. “We have included some of the same robust technology in our new Face Verification system, enriching the capabilities for managing the self-enrollment process in both public and private sector digital onboarding applications.”
The web service component of Face Verification 13.1 now also supports GPU capabilities for both the decoding of video streams and for the inference engine used in the various steps of face recognition. Through GPU usage, the new version of Face Verification dramatically increases the number of concurrent requests that are manageable by a single server.
Face Verification 13.1 and the entire Neurotechnology biometric product line can be purchased from Neurotechnology and through distributors worldwide. A demo application of the web service is available at www.faceverification.online. An Android demo, a trial version of the SDK and a trial version of the web service are also available. For more information, visit www.faceverification.com or www.neurotechnology.com.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural networks capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Neurotechnology's biometric algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT and IREX. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national scale projects for national ID, passports, elections and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, the Ghana General Elections, the Democratic Republic of the Congo Voter Deduplication and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of almost 2 billion people.
Jennifer Allen Newton
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.
+1 503-805-7540
jennifer@bluehousecg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn