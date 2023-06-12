IADA Opens BizAv Scholarship Applications
Application Deadline Sept. 1
We welcome students seeking a career in business aviation to apply online for these scholarships.”USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is now taking student applications for business aviation scholarships through Sept. 1, 2023. Grants funded by the IADA Foundation range from $1,000 to $5,000.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
The IADA Foundation, a tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) public charitable organization, has arranged with 28 public and private colleges and universities to offer individual scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students seeking further education leading to professions within the business aviation industry.
“We welcome students seeking a career in business aviation to apply online for these scholarships,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Specifically, we are looking for applications from students seeking a career in private aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal, or aviation insurance,” he added.
How to Apply
Those interested in applying can find the application at www.IADA.aero. Participating schools have been assigned a keycode specific to their college or university and applicants must get the keycode from their school’s financial aid office in order to access the application.
Students can then use the code to login to www.IADA.aero, complete the online application, upload transcripts and submit an essay about their passion, interests or inspiration for aviation. Applicants are selected based on a points system, with the highest-ranking students across multiple schools awarded scholarships.
This award is available to full-time, undergraduate (freshman through senior) students (taking a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester), as well as graduate students. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 grade scale (high school GPA for freshman applicants).
The IADA board approves scholarships and will advise selected applicants through their university’s financial aid office no later than Nov. 30.
Participating schools include:
Andrews University
Auburn University
Baylor University
Broward College
Charleston Southern University
Colorado Northwestern Community College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech)
Georgia Tech
Indiana State University
K-State Salina
Lewis University
Louisiana Tech
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Middle Georgia State University
Middle Tennessee State University
Oklahoma State University
Purdue University
Saint Louis University | Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology
SD School of Mines and Technology
Seton Hall University
Southern Illinois University
UC San Diego
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of North Dakota, Center for Aerospace Sciences
University of Oklahoma
UNT – Denton
Vaughn College
If a student does not see their school listed, they should ask their school’s financial aid office to contact IADA Managing Director Erika Ingle at 866-284-4744.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 15 percent of the world's experts who handle 48 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, averaging over 1,100 transactions and $10 billion in volume per year.
Ninety-seven percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 62 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 56 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 44 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 40 percent work in the Middle East and 35 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
