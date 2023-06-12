IADA Opens BizAv Scholarship Applications

(Photo courtesy Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University)

Application Deadline Sept. 1

We welcome students seeking a career in business aviation to apply online for these scholarships.”
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is now taking student applications for business aviation scholarships through Sept. 1, 2023. Grants funded by the IADA Foundation range from $1,000 to $5,000.

The IADA Foundation, a tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) public charitable organization, has arranged with 28 public and private colleges and universities to offer individual scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students seeking further education leading to professions within the business aviation industry.

“We welcome students seeking a career in business aviation to apply online for these scholarships,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Specifically, we are looking for applications from students seeking a career in private aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal, or aviation insurance,” he added.

How to Apply

﻿Those interested in applying can find the application at www.IADA.aero. Participating schools have been assigned a keycode specific to their college or university and applicants must get the keycode from their school’s financial aid office in order to access the application.

Students can then use the code to login to www.IADA.aero, complete the online application, upload transcripts and submit an essay about their passion, interests or inspiration for aviation. Applicants are selected based on a points system, with the highest-ranking students across multiple schools awarded scholarships.

This award is available to full-time, undergraduate (freshman through senior) students (taking a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester), as well as graduate students. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 grade scale (high school GPA for freshman applicants).

The IADA board approves scholarships and will advise selected applicants through their university’s financial aid office no later than Nov. 30.

Participating schools include:

Andrews University

Auburn University

Baylor University

Broward College

Charleston Southern University

Colorado Northwestern Community College

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Florida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech)

Georgia Tech

Indiana State University

K-State Salina

Lewis University

Louisiana Tech

Metropolitan State University of Denver

Middle Georgia State University

Middle Tennessee State University

Oklahoma State University

Purdue University

Saint Louis University | Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology

SD School of Mines and Technology

Seton Hall University

Southern Illinois University

UC San Diego

University of Nebraska at Omaha

University of North Dakota, Center for Aerospace Sciences

University of Oklahoma

UNT – Denton

Vaughn College

If a student does not see their school listed, they should ask their school’s financial aid office to contact IADA Managing Director Erika Ingle at 866-284-4744.

About the International Aircraft Dealers Association

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 15 percent of the world's experts who handle 48 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, averaging over 1,100 transactions and $10 billion in volume per year.

﻿Ninety-seven percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 62 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 56 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 44 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 40 percent work in the Middle East and 35 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.

About AircraftExchange.com

IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.

Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here

You just read:

