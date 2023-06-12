The Garfield Park 1865 Coalition Host 3rd Annual Juneteenth 1865 Fest Honoring Black Veterans & Performance by Do or Die

The 1865 Invite Flier

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Garfield Park 1865 Coalition will host a 3-day African-American cultural festival celebrating Juneteenth Emancipation Day, also known as Freedom Day. This historic date recognizes the true emancipation of all remaining slaves in 1865 after the emancipation proclamation was previously enacted two years prior. Finally recognized as a Federal Holiday in June of 2021, Juneteenth has been celebrated since 1865, recognizing Black Liberation and the richness of African American culture.

On Friday June 16th to Sunday June 18th, the 3-day cultural experience is meant to educate and enhance Black culture by hosting many family-friendly programs such as educational workshops, sports activities, art, live music and food.

Friday, the festivities will begin with a Military Honors ceremony and VIP reception recognizing Black veterans in the raising of the original Juneteenth flag that will fly throughout the entire weekend. Saturday will be Youth Day with dancers participating in a citywide dance battle and performance by Crucial Conflict & Do or Die in Garfield Park’s Music Court Drive. Sunday will conclude the festival with a "Grillin and Chillin" cook-off for Father’s Day along with a steppers set and multi-genre music featuring blues, gospel and afrobeats. Saturday and Sunday are free and open to the public, register here to attend.

Founder of The 1865 Festival and Westside Cultural Alliance Carol Johnson says “This is not just a celebration it’s a cultural experience”. Emancipation and freedom were not created equal so it's our responsibility to educate, create, cultivate and enhance our Black culture.”

The Garfield Park 1865 Coalition is a dedicated group of community organizations, families, local businesses, and churches coming together with the intention of improving the Garfield Park community’s quality of life, and ensuring that quality is kept sustainable for generations to come. Partnering organizers and sponsorships includes Amazon, Westside Cultural Alliance, Breakthrough Urban Ministries, 11th District CPD, City of Chicago DCASE, The Black Remembrance Project, Black Culture Week, West Garfield Park Rites to Wellness Collaborative, Garfield Park Community Council, Drawn Out Ministries, Peace Runners 773, Del Marie Universe, OMS Organics, Westside Rising, Garfield Parksides, Oak Street Health, Erie Family Health Centers, Boxing On The Block, BBOONIE Inc., Chicago Coalition for the Homeless and Swank Public Relations.

To find out more about the Military Honors Reception, as well as, tax-deductible donation items, sponsorship opportunities, and vendor information please email the1865fest@gmail.com.