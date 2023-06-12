Submit Release
News Search

There were 0 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

Border Patrol checkpoints interdict hard narcotics

Edinburg, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents, coordinating with investigative agencies, successfully interdicted two cocaine smuggling events over the weekend.  

On June 10th and June 11th, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias and Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoints utilized both x-ray and K-9 to detect two separate cocaine smuggling attempts.  The weight of the seized narcotics totaled 117 lbs. with a street value of over 3.7 million dollars.  The smugglers involved in the cases were placed under arrest and are facing drug trafficking charges.  

“Great coordination and use of assets,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez, “These cases highlight the relentless work our Border Patrol Agents perform to keep our communities safe from dangerous drugs.” 

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.  Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.  

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Border Patrol checkpoints interdict hard narcotics

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more