Border Patrol checkpoints interdict hard narcotics

Edinburg, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents, coordinating with investigative agencies, successfully interdicted two cocaine smuggling events over the weekend.

On June 10th and June 11th, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias and Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoints utilized both x-ray and K-9 to detect two separate cocaine smuggling attempts. The weight of the seized narcotics totaled 117 lbs. with a street value of over 3.7 million dollars. The smugglers involved in the cases were placed under arrest and are facing drug trafficking charges.

“Great coordination and use of assets,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez, “These cases highlight the relentless work our Border Patrol Agents perform to keep our communities safe from dangerous drugs.”

