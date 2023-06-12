Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Progress on the Community Center, Park, and Plaza at McMillan

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, June 12 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by District officials and community partners to commemorate the strides made in the long-awaited development of the community center, park, and plaza at McMillan. The Mayor will also sign one of the property beams in commemoration of the milestone.



So far, the District has invested more than $100 million to support the transformational project which is expected to deliver a 17,000 square-foot community center with a pool and a 6.2 acre park. Two-thirds of the project is also being developed by a private entity and will include housing, a grocery store, and amenities.

When:

Monday, June 12 at 11 am



Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Zachary Parker, Ward 5

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, At Large

Delano Hunter, Director, DC Department of General Services

Thennie Freeman, Interim Director, DC Department of Parks and Recreation



Where:

2501 First Street NW

*Closest Bus Route: 80*

*Closest Bikeshare: 1st Street and Rhode Island Avenue*



Press interested in attending the event is asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.

