UNCF’s “A Mind Is…” (R) Gala Celebrates 23 Years Of Education & Honors Chicago Cubs, Toni Preckwinkle Juneteenth Weekend

UNCF Gala Event Invite

UNCF ”A Mind Is…”®(AMI) Gala, will be at the Hyatt Regency (151 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601) in the Grand Ballroom hosted by Fox News Anchor Anita Blanton

Historically Black colleges and universities have never been more important to the nation’s economic growth. HBCUs are major engines of Black social and economic mobility and prosperity of communities” — Lisa Rollins, Regional Workplace Director, UNCF Midwest

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For 79 years, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has strived to change the narrative of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the nation. UNCF does this by equipping more HBCU students with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate and ultimately expand and diversify America’s highly educated workforce. With the help of the Chicago philanthropic efforts, over 3.4 million was awarded last year in scholarships to Chicago area students and programs for UNCF-member HBCUs. On Saturday June 17th, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host its 23rd annual ”A Mind Is…”®(AMI) Gala, the Hyatt Regency (151 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601) in the Grand Ballroom. Nearly 600 corporate partners, educators, religious leaders and community influencers are expected to attend.

The event is co-chaired by Noil Corp, Inc. along with notable sponsors. The honorees include the Chicago Cubs, Toni Preckwinkle who will receive the Legacy Award and Marcus Bullock who will each receive the UNCF Alumni award for their steadfast commitment to education and unwavering support of UNCF. The event will be hosted by WGCI personality Trey White and FOX News Journalist Anita Blanton the inaugural night will kick off with a blue carpet reception, award ceremony and special performances.

Chicago’s undisputed “Masters of Soul,” Midnight Sun will perform at AMI’s Gala along with a host of fundraising activities including an auction and an art gallery. The event will also feature its first blue carpet ever and UNCF’s 2023 Class of Chicago Masterminds that represent the future of philanthropy, civic engagement and opportunity.

“As America builds back better, historically Black colleges and universities have never been more important to the nation’s economic growth. HBCUs are major engines of Black social and economic mobility and the prosperity of state and local communities. Yet, they remain systemically underfunded,” said Lisa Rollins, Regional Workplace Director, UNCF Midwest.

“Your support is needed more than ever as UNCF fights for increases in federal support for Pell Grants and other student aid and state support for our 37 member institutions and HBCUs overall. I encourage you to invest in UNCF so together we can invest in and build future generations of Black college students who will lead this nation and contribute to our economy. Events like the AMI Gala help us do just that.”

For more information please visit UNCF.org/Chicago

@UNCFChicago #UNCF

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

2022 UNCF Chicago AMI Gala