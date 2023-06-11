Pathway Established for U.S. Military Families to Pursue Jobs Locally in Bahrain

Families residing in Bahrain with U.S. service members and Department of Defense (DoD) civilians will be eligible to pursue employment in the local economy under Bahraini law while maintaining their status. The policy allows U.S. military families to work under an employee-sponsored work visa without having to give up their DoD-dependent visa.

“This is about taking care of our families and continuing to make Bahrain the best overseas duty station in the U.S. Navy,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “This would not be possible without the gracious support from the Kingdom of Bahrain's government. We are deeply grateful for their warm hospitality to the U.S. military and our families.”

“With the Bahrain government's support, our families now have a new path to working locally if they desire,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Blake, U.S. 5th Fleet's lead engagement officer for Bahrain. “The policy enables our family members of working age to remain in Bahrain with a DoD-dependent visa.”

For additional details on obtaining a work permit in Bahrain, families can go to www.cusnc.navy.mil/DoD-Dependent-Employment-Information, or consult the Region Legal Services Office or Fleet & Family Support Center located at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain.