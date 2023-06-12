U.S. Navy Assists Mariners Experiencing Engine Trouble in Gulf of Oman

Guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) spotted the vessel as its civilian crew signaled for help in the early afternoon local time. McFaul quickly deployed a small-boat team to provide the mariners water and engine-testing assistance for two hours until the United Arab Emirates Coast Guard arrived.

“We were proud to assist fellow mariners at sea,” said Cmdr. Antonia Shey, commanding officer of McFaul. “We remained on scene until follow-up assistance from the United Arab Emirates arrived. Our duty to render assistance at sea allows us to aid mariners in distress and we’re proud to have provided that support.”

McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.

The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.