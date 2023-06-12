Okanogan Musician Taylor Van Zant Announces Summer Venue Line Up
Hear his Blend of Original Songs and Well - Loved Cover Songs at Wineries, Markets and BreweriesKELOWNA, BC , CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taylor Van Zant’s music comes to life this summer in the Okanogan at wineries, breweries and local markets, from Kelowna to Penticton. He will perform some of his originals including Kitty Time, Bury Me Underground, Evelyn, Shadow Dance, Fire and more. He also will give audiences a blend of old and new acoustic covers from Bob Dylan to Coldplay; something for everyone’s taste in music.
Upcoming shows in June:
June 25th: The East Kelowna Market Presents ‘Into the Woods Market’ at Wiseacre Farm and Distillery! Taylor will perform on the main stage from 12:15-1:15 pm. Wiseacre is located at 4275 Goodison Rd, Kelowna, BC V1W 4C6 https://wiseacrefarmdistillery.com/ Instagram @wiseacrefarmdistillery Facebook
June 27th: Cannery Brewing from 6-8 pm. You don't need to make any reservations, so please bring your friends and enjoy a fantastic evening of live music. 198 Ellis St, Penticton, BC V2A 4L5 https://cannerybrewing.com/ Twitter @CanneryBrewing
Instagram @ cannerybrewing
June 30th: Get ready for a night of music and delicious dining at Angel Share Roof Top Restaurant at Crown and Thieves Winery! Taylor will perform from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Reservations are required, so book your table at https://crownthieves.com/pages/angel-share 3887C Brown Rd, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2J3 Instagram @crownthieves
Taylor Van Zant said “I am very excited to perform more at such great venues"
Find Taylors music on
Spotify:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TaylorVanZant
Instagram @Taylorvanzantmusic
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/taylorvanzant
