STANLEY TRADITIONS IMPLEMENTS HUNTPRO, MODERNIZING ITS WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT PROCESS

HuntPro today announced that Stanley Traditions and Kentucky Buck Factory are among the properties adopting HuntPro as their wildlife management platform.

CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HuntPro today announced that Stanley Traditions and Kentucky Buck Factory are among the many properties adopting HuntPro as their wildlife management platform of choice. Stanley Traditions, located in central Georgia, is comprised of over 1,800 acres of whitetail and turkey habitat. HuntPro’s Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) based image-recognition platform automates the process of identifying, filtering, and organizing trail camera pictures, saving property owners and managers time and money, while providing advanced intelligence on their wildlife populations.

“HuntPro has allowed us to modernize the way we handle our property and wildlife management, automating some of our most tedious manual processes. The filtration process allows our hunters to easily view our target list of bucks from multiple pictures at multiple angles. This has provided much better intel for our hunters and reduces the margin of error on a mistaken harvest.” said Vince Stanley, of Stanley Traditions. “It has changed the way we operate, for the better.”

HuntPro’s groundbreaking wildlife management platform leverages cutting-edge AI and machine-learning based image recognition to deliver powerful features and capabilities including image filtering by species, location and date, specific animal tagging, management lists, population study analytics, property management tools, maps and weather conditions.

“We are proud to be providing Stanley Traditions and Kentucky Buck Farm with their wildlife management platform. It is our mission to help property and wildlife managers improve their operations while freeing up time for owners, hunters and staff.” said Johnathan Samples, the President of HuntPro.

HuntPro identifies many species including deer, turkeys, feral pigs, bobcats and coyotes and can also identify people and vehicles.

About HuntPro

HuntPro is the industry’s first and only wildlife management platform that combines patented AI powered image recognition technology with easy-to-use species filters to help hunters, wildlife professionals and scientists alike save time and money and be more efficient. HuntPro also features animal tagging tools, harvest lists and data collection tools, built-in population study analytics, maps and weather conditions making it a first-of-its-kind, complete wildlife and hunting management platform. Visit Huntpro to learn more or follow @huntpro_ai on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

