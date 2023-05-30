W.C. BRADLEY FARM ADOPTS HUNTPRO FOR PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

HuntPro has announced W.C. Bradley Farms, located in Southwest Georgia, have implemented the HuntPro platform for its property and wildlife management needs.

CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HuntPro today announced that W.C. Bradley Farms, located in Southwest Georgia, have implemented the HuntPro platform for its property and wildlife management needs. The W.C. Bradley Farms land is utilized in a number of different ways and includes lakes, docks, hunting blinds, and space specifically dedicated to bird hunting. It is typical for 400+ hunts to be conducted per season. Due to the frequency and variety of uses, the company required a very specific set of requirements, which HuntPro was able to provide in a single easy-to-use platform.

“HuntPro has allowed us to use one piece of technology to do everything we need to help manage our guests. This includes a reservation system for our deer and turkey hunting locations, fishing boats, and other non-hunting excursions, as well as an ability to block reservations of specific areas to prevent overhunting and keep guests safe. It also allows us to collect digital consent forms from all of our visitors, provides an emergency messaging platform for visitors, and even provides us with GPS coordinates for safety purposes The app has created a level of efficiency in that data collection that I never imagined. No more paper observation sheets that get damaged or lost and require tedious data entry sessions - it’s all available with one simple download, “ said Ashley Turner, Wildlife Biologist, W.C. Bradley Farms.

In addition to the property management functionality, HuntPro uses cutting edge Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) and image-recognition technology to automate the identification and organization of trail camera images, providing valuable intelligence on wildlife populations, their behaviors, and trends.

“Our goal with all of our customers is to provide one platform that meets all of their wildlife management requirements, however varied they may be. We are proud to be able to provide a solution for the W.C. Bradley Farms property that helps them manage their day-to-day logistics and keep visitors safe,” said Johnathan Samples, the President of HuntPro.

HuntPro is revolutionizing wildlife management, with a platform that features AI based image recognition and filtering technology, as well as tools to access, manage and understand wildlife populations from a web browser or any mobile device. Its core functionality includes population management tools, observation and weather data, automated image filtering by species, tagging, target lists and harvest logs.

About HuntPro

HuntPro is the industry’s first and only wildlife management platform that combines patented AI powered image recognition technology with easy-to-use species filters to help hunters, wildlife professionals and scientists alike save time and money and be more efficient. HuntPro also features animal tagging tools, harvest lists and data collection tools, built-in population study analytics, maps and weather conditions making it a first-of-its-kind, complete wildlife and hunting management platform. Visit www.huntpro.app to learn more or follow @huntpro_ai on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About W.C. Bradley Farms

W.C. Bradley Farms is a property on the Chattahoochee River of Southwest Georgia which has been a division of the W.C. Bradley Company of Columbus since 1917. The land is rich in human history, from Native American mounds and artifacts to ruins of pioneer forts and subsequent settlement. W.C. Bradley began acquiring the land in 1917, and his son-in-law, D.A. Turner, introduced his offspring to a love of outdoor pursuits and land stewardship. Today, the 154+ members from the 3rd through 7th generations of the W.C. Bradley family, from near and far, enjoy gathering at the Farm to enjoy a range of recreational opportunities, from traditional quail hunting to hiking and horseback riding. Numerous conservation efforts are in place, such as a Wetland Reserve Program and Migratory Bird Habitat Initiative with the NRCS, Partners in Fish & Wildlife with the USFWS, and a 5,500-acre Conservation Easement with the GA-AL Land Trust. Much of the property is dedicated to growing timber.

