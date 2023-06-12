Energia Awarded Texas SBA® Woman Owned Business Certification
Enables Company to Provide Critical Energy Engineering and Supplier Diversity Advantages to Texas Agencies
We look forward to helping Texas agencies address their goals for energy-efficient operations and sustainability.”SMITHTOWN, NEW YORK, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything is bigger in Texas, including the opportunities for women-owned businesses. Texas agencies looking to procure energy engineering services from a certified Woman Owned Business can now select Energia, which today announced it was recognized with a Woman Owned Business Certificate by Texas SBA®. Texas SBA is the state's most prominent trade group serving Texans, both domestically and internationally. Energia’s certification enables Texas public agencies planning critical energy projects to work with an experienced company that also meets their supplier diversity hiring requirements.
“Energia is honored to be recognized among the many important Woman-owned Businesses serving Texas,” said Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia. “We look forward to helping Texas agencies address their goals for energy-efficient operations and sustainability.”
Texas is America's No. 1 state for business and represents the world's 9th largest economy with gross state product of $2.355 trillion and 2.8 million small businesses. Texas SBA® is the institution providing foundational support to this business community, both domestically and internationally. Texas SBA® enables business owners to give purchasing managers, contractors, lenders, customers, and other business partners evidence their company is owned by one or more women and is registered with Woman Owned Business Certification. Texas SBA® Business Certification verifies the certification status of up to 2.8 million Texas-registered companies and is the most transparent certification offered in the state of Texas.
ABOUT ENERGIA
Energia leads the country in successful energy projects by serving as the Owner’s energy engineers. Owners enjoy the many benefits of renewable and other energy-related facility improvements, while ensuring a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 130 energy projects across the country. These projects have produced over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com
Katie Sullivan
Energia
