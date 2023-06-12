6th Annual MarketsandMarkets Neuroscience R&D Conference Welcomes Leading Sponsors for an Unparalleled Event
Unfolding the recent advancements in preclinical & translational approaches treating neurodegenerative disorders with advent of neural implants & novel therapy.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is thrilled to announce the participation of prominent sponsors for the highly anticipated 6th Annual Neuroscience R&D Conference. The event is scheduled to take place on October 9th - 10th, 2023, at a prestigious venue in London, UK. This conference promises to bring together industry leaders, experts, researchers, and innovators to discuss the most recent advances in neuroscience research and development.
The conference this year looks to be a game-changing event, offering a distinctive forum for conversations, networking, and collaboration opportunities within the neuroscience community. With a focus on groundbreaking research, emerging technologies, and innovative solutions, the event aims to drive the progress of neuroscience R&D and its applications across various sectors.
MarketsandMarkets is proud to have secured the support and sponsorship of esteemed organizations, each of which brings valuable expertise and resources to the conference.
The following sponsors & exhibition partners have come on board to support this pioneering event:
Neuro-Sys: Neuro-Sys is an award-winning research-intensive and innovative organization specializing in pharmacology and in advanced in vitro and in vivo models of neurodegenerative diseases, mode of action research, and drug development in the CNS and PNS fields (and notably Alzheimer's disease, Neuronal plasticity, Parkinson's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Stroke, Huntington's disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Central Myelination, Induced Peripheral Neuropathies, Nerve crush, Adrenoleukodystrophy, Lysosomal diseases…).
We also cover analytical activity, histology, mode of action, biomolecular investigations, drug development advisory…
NeuroProof: NeuroProof is a contract research organization that offers services to test new CNS drugs as a fee-for-service. The company performs functional phenotypic screening in neuronal cell cultures from mice of human origin.
Offered disease models are for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, fragile X syndrome, neuropathic pain, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Autism, schizophrenia, and depression.
NeuroProof developed a database of compound effects on neuronal cell cultures and is an expert in artificial intelligence data analysis.
The Science Behind: The Science Behind combines pharmacology and neuroscience expertise to provide a service that offers an array of electro-diagnostic markers to assess human brain excitability and functionality in health and disease. For those looking to evaluate in-vivo markets for pharmacological activity and/or in-vivo markers for specific biological processes, we can support trials with protocol design, delivery, data analysis and reporting.
LI-COR Biosciences: LI-COR Biosciences is a leading biotechnology innovator of imaging systems, analysis software, reagents, and consumables for drug discovery, protein research, and small animal imaging. LI-COR provides complete research solutions for Western blot, targeted therapeutics, and microbiome studies that help scientists solve the challenges facing humanity.
Bioneer A/S: Bioneer A/S is an innovative CRO creating customised research services for academic and industry partners. We specialize in offering stem cell-related services such as reprogramming, CRISPR gene editing, neuronal differentiation, and image-based assay and screening services. With our highly skilled employees and state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, we help develop better in vitro models for understanding neurodegenerative diseases.
These sponsors, exhibitors and partners play a crucial role in the success of the 6th Annual MarketsandMarkets Neuroscience R&D Conference. Their support not only demonstrates their commitment to advancing the field of neuroscience but also emphasizes their recognition of the conference as a premier platform for knowledge sharing and networking.
In addition to the sponsorship, the conference will feature a wide range of activities, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and poster presentations. Renowned speakers from academia, industry, and research institutions will share their insights and expertise on various neuroscience topics:
• Neurodegeneration and Novel Therapeutics
• Human IPSCS and Antibodies in Neuroscience Research
• Inclusion of AI And Digital Biomarkers
• Neuromodulation and Future Developments in Neuroscience R&D
About MarketsandMarkets Conferences
One of the world's top companies for B2B conferences, summits, and corporate events is MarketsandMarkets Conferences. Our events give business executives, decision-makers, and subject-matter experts a forum for networking, knowledge exchange, and discussion of the most recent advancements in their specialised industries. We provide coverage for many different areas, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, information technology, and many more. Excellent delegates from all over the world, such as Fortune 500 firms, SMEs, startups, and others, regularly attend our events.
We bring together top experts from academia, business, and government at our conferences to share knowledge and best practices, talk about opportunities and problems, and examine new trends and technology. Our conferences are geared towards offering high-quality and informative content.
We at MarketsandMarkets Conferences are dedicated to giving our attendees the most beneficial and educational experience we can. We are committed to providing events that beyond the expectations of our participants and work hard to foster an environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and thought leadership. Discover the most recent trends, innovations, and best practices in your sector by attending our upcoming conference.
