Titan Bioplastics Recognized as an Emerging Leader in Sustainable Material Engineering
Recognized for driving a more sustainable future, Titan Bioplastics announced their selection and participation as noted featured company in ‘His Majesty at 75’
By changing our consumption habits, promoting sustainable products, providing real solutions for plastic pollution, together we can drive actionable sustainable material options for a better future”BURIEN, WA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for driving a more sustainable future, Titan Bioplastics today announced their selection and participation to be a noted featured company in ‘His Majesty at 75’ the King Charles III coronation and 75th birthday commemorative album by royal author, Robert Jobson.
— Tanya Hart, CEO & Founder
His Majesty at 75: The Leadership and Vision of King Charles III is an expertly researched and written, fully illustrated hardback book, authored by The New York Times best-selling writer and royal biographer Robert Jobson.
Produced by renowned royal publisher St. James’s House, this book charts Charles’s life from his celebrated birth and early years, through his role and responsibilities as the Prince of Wales, to his accession and coronation as king. The book reflects on the ideas and issues that he has championed along the way and how he intends to shape the monarchy of today and tomorrow. It also highlights examples of achievement and progress across social, cultural, technological, and commercial spheres. Titan Bioplastics is incredibly honored to have been selected to represent an example of what a small but mighty company can do to support global sustainable material changes.
According to Tanya Hart, CEO of Titan Bioplastics, “We are extremely honored and proud of the opportunity to be recognized for our work within ‘His Majesty at 75’ book. We believe everyone can participate to achieve a sustainable future. By changing our consumption habits, promoting sustainable brands and products, and providing real solutions for plastic pollution, together we can drive actionable sustainable material options to lead us into a better future.”
Titan Bioplastics has a range of plant based, compostable, and recyclable polymers that offer environmentally friendly and cost-effective solutions to traditional plastics, that can work in existing manufacturing equipment. “We are here to make it as simple as possible for companies and manufacturers to transition into plant based or recycled materials” says Hart “either by developing a new composite, or simply adapting an existing one with material additive package options”.
With a combination of plant based, compostable, and recycled polymers, along with advanced additive systems using Nano technology, Titan Bioplastics provides customized sustainable materials for real-world applications. Their closed-loop production process and the use of recycled materials ensures a significant impact in reducing carbon footprint while preventing traditional plastic consumption and waste.
As the world becomes more environmentally conscious, Titan Bioplastics is a leading biopolymer material engineering company providing real commercial solutions towards a more sustainable future.
