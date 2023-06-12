Miratech Named Genesys Services Partner of the Year in North America

Miratech is Genesys as Services Partner of the Year in North America. This recognition reflects the dedication and resilience of every team member at Miratech.

Miratech is delighted to be acknowledged as Service Partner of the Year. We take great pride in extending our Genesys expertise to both Genesys as well as the larger eco-system of partners and clients” — Adam Underkoffler, Miratech’s Vice President, Strategic Alliances Sales