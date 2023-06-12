Miratech Named Genesys Services Partner of the Year in North America
Miratech is Genesys as Services Partner of the Year in North America. This recognition reflects the dedication and resilience of every team member at Miratech.
Miratech is delighted to be acknowledged as Service Partner of the Year. We take great pride in extending our Genesys expertise to both Genesys as well as the larger eco-system of partners and clients”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great pleasure that we announce Miratech, a leading global IT services and customer experience company, has been selected by Genesys as Services Partner of the Year in North America. This award is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and perseverance of every team member at Miratech.
— Adam Underkoffler, Miratech’s Vice President, Strategic Alliances Sales
As a Ukrainian-born company, we have faced many challenges over the past 15 months. The ongoing conflict in our country has impacted us all in different ways. Despite this adversity, we have never wavered in our commitment to delivering exceptional customer support to Genesys, our global partners, and end-clients. It is noteworthy that during this time Miratech continued to provide unfaltering support without losing a single hour of work, which is a testament to Miratech’s culture of relentless performance.
For 23 years, Miratech, one of Genesys’ longest-standing vendor-partners, has been critical to Genesys’ global success as an industry-leading platform provider for multiple decades. Miratech’s contribution in R&D, tier 3 support as well as project delivery, has contributed to Genesys’ ability to support the largest enterprise customers in the world.
Amy Slater, Head of North America Channel Sales, comments:
"Congratulations to Miratech as Genesys' NA Services Partner of the Year. They continue to drive success in our mutual customers with over 20 years of Genesys partnership."
“Miratech is delighted to be acknowledged as Service Partner of the Year. We take great pride in extending our Genesys expertise to both Genesys as well as the larger Genesys eco-system of partners and clients. This particular award, given the difficulties our organization has dealt with in Ukraine, is especially meaningful and is a testament to Genesys’ Empathy in Action.”
About Genesys
Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together proven global enterprise processes and methodologies and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet.
By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information please visit https://miratechgroup.com
