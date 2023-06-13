Build38 recognised as ‘Most Scalable Startup’ at South Summit Madrid 2023
Build38 recognised as ‘Most Scalable Startup’ and winner of the 'Connectivity and Data' category at South Summit Madrid 2023.BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Build38, a leading provider of mobile application protection solutions that combine AI-powered threat intelligence and the strongest app shielding technology, was announced a winner not once, but twice at the South Summit Madrid 2023 Startup Competition: first as the winner of the 'Connectivity and Data' category, and then as the 'Most Scalable Startup' in the final round.
South Summit is a global innovation platform that brings together leaders of the world’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to discover business opportunities and disruptive trends. Each year, South Summit Madrid hosts a startup competition in which 100 of the world’s most innovative startups are selected to pitch their ideas to a jury of investors and business leaders who choose one winner per category. During the competition, startups are judged on innovation, team, scalability, viability, and more.
After being selected as one of this year’s top ten finalists in the 'Connectivity and Data' category, Build38 won the category and went on to receive recognition as the 'Most Scalable Startup' in the final round of the competition. Joaquín Fernández, Managing Director of Build38 Iberia and COO, was responsible for the pitch on stage.
“We are honoured to be recognised for our breakthrough technology solutions in mobile security at one of Europe's most important business innovation events,” said Dr. Christian Schläger, co-founder and CEO of Build38. “This accomplishment highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity innovation and further validates our mission to tackle the ever-evolving threat landscape and protect mobile app users and businesses worldwide.”
This recognition represents another significant milestone during a period of rapid growth for the company. After more than doubling in size and revenue over the past year, Build38 recently unveiled its new Barcelona headquarters to accompany its growing team and commitment to digital transformation efforts in Spain. The company was also recognized as the top business project presented at this year’s RSA Conference in San Francisco during the Catalonia reception event, organised by the Secretariat of Telecommunications and Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity Agency of Catalonia and ACCIO, and was awarded support for its international expansion efforts.
About Build38
Build38 provides mobile application protection solutions and is the first to combine In-App Shielding, Threat Monitoring and Reaction into a single platform powered by AI. Headquartered in Barcelona and with global offices in Munich and Singapore, Build38 protects applications across various industries, including financial, digital identities, public transport, automotive, and healthcare, and has been recognised in the GARTNER Market Guide and Hype Cycles for Application Security and Endpoint Security numerous times since 2019.
Build38 was founded in 2019 by a group of cybersecurity, payment, identity, and software security experts Dr. Christian Schläger (CEO), Pedro Hernandez (CRO), Joaquín Fernández (COO), Marc Obrador (CTO), and Torsten Leibner (VP Markets & Regulation), and is backed by leading European investors including Tikehau Capital, Caixa Capital Risc, eCAPITAL Entrepreneurial Partners and Giesecke+Devrient Ventures. The company has raised over €16M to date. For more information, visit: https://build38.com.
