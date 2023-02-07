Build38 raises €13M Series A Funding to Expand its Mobile App Security Business and Threat Intelligence Platform

The new investment led by Tikehau Capital secures Build38’s position as a leader in mobile security in Europe and will help to accelerate its growth worldwide.

As the mobile threat landscape evolves and attacks become more sophisticated, our mission is to bring continuous protection and threat intelligence to both business critical and everyday applications.” — Dr. Christian Schläger, CEO of Build38