FieldBin Wins Bronze in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology
Company Helps Trade Professionals Increase Profits While Also Valuing Social ResponsibilityCHARLESTON, SC, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, today announced that it has received a Bronze Globee Award in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology in the category of Startup Achievement of the Year for helping field service professionals grow their businesses.
One of nine Globee Awards programs, the Information Technology World Awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology.
FieldBin was recognized for building a top rated field service software solution to help hard-working trade professionals in the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, contracting, and similar industries make their jobs easier and more profitable; its design has helped companies deal with worker shortages and combat rising material costs during this economic downturn. Last year, FieldBin offered its application free-of-charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Globee Awards IT World Award winner,” says Garrett Wilson, president and cofounder, FieldBin. “This award reinforces our mission to constantly enhance and refine our technology in order to help hard-working trade businesses better serve their customers, make more money, and improve the world around them.”
More than 170 judges representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Information Technology World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
“I appreciate FieldBin stepping up to offer their services free of charge to Florida-based trade companies assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery. This shows that the company is not only profit-driven but also values social responsibility. Furthermore, the recent funding received by the company and the introduction of new features to their application indicate that they are growing and evolving to meet the needs of their customers,” says one Globee Awards judge.
About FieldBin
FieldBin is a cloud-based Field Service Management (FSM) software created to help small-to-medium sized field service trade companies grow their businesses. Its easy-to-use solution gives service providers, technicians, contractors, and field service trade professionals the tools they need to grow their business and increase profits. For more information, visit https://www.fieldbin.com/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
