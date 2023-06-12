MarketResearchReports.com: Anaerobic Digestion Market to reach size USD 157.9 million by 2029
Key manufacturers of Anaerobic Digestion include Tamar Energy, BTS Biogas, Weltec, Biogen, and AD4Energy are enjoying the high market share.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anaerobic digestion is a biological process that breaks down organic matter, such as food waste, agricultural residues, and wastewater sludge, in the absence of oxygen. It involves a series of microbial reactions that convert complex organic compounds into simpler substances, primarily biogas and nutrient-rich digestate. Biogas, which consists mainly of methane and carbon dioxide, can be used as a renewable energy source for electricity generation and heat production. The remaining digestate can be used as a nutrient-rich fertilizer. Anaerobic digestion helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promotes waste management, and provides sustainable energy and agricultural solutions. It is widely utilized in wastewater treatment plants, farms, and biogas production facilities.
The global Anaerobic Digestion market size was US$ 109.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 157.9 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2023-2029.
The United States market for Anaerobic Digestion is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.
The China market for Anaerobic Digestion is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.
The Europe market for Anaerobic Digestion is estimated to increase from $ million in 2023 to reach $ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2029.
The global key manufacturers of Anaerobic Digestion include Tamar Energy, BTS Biogas, Weltec, Biogen, AD4Energy, Clarke Energy, Biogen, EnviTec and Blue Sphere, etc. In 2022, the global top five players had a share approximately % in sales volume, and in term of revenue of Anaerobic Digestion, the top five companies hold a share nearly %.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Anaerobic Digestion capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, region level and country level, from 2018 to 2023, and forecast to 2029.
In terms of sales (consumption) side, this report focuses on the sales of Anaerobic Digestion by region (Countries), company, type and application. from 2018 to 2023 and forecast to 2029.
The global Anaerobic Digestion market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by type segment of the global Anaerobic Digestion market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2018-2029. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.
By Company
Tamar Energy
BTS Biogas
Weltec
Biogen
AD4Energy
Clarke Energy
EnviTec
Blue Sphere
CH4 Biogas
PlanET Biogas
Veolia
Xergi
SEaB Energy
Stream BioEnergy
By Type
Biogas
Digestate
By Application
Agriculture
Municipal
Industrial
Others
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Sales by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
China
APAC (excluding China)
Japan
South Korea
China Taiwan
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Middle East, Africa, Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Turkey
Israel
GCC Countries
