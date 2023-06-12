Benefit Advisors Network and Baldwin Risk Partners Present at the WorldatWork Total Rewards ’23 Conference
Bobbi Kloss and Pauline Sobelman Address Employee Well-Being and Inclusive RewardsSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobbi Kloss, Vice President of HCM Consulting Services with the Benefit Advisor Network (BAN) and Pauline Sobelman, Director of Client Experience with Baldwin Risk Partners will co-present at WorldatWork’s Total Rewards Conference in San Diego, California June 12-14, 2023.
Kloss and Sobelman will discuss workplace equity as it relates to employee well-being. They will focus on a Total Wellness Approach, which requires strong strategic coordination to efficiently scale solutions across different employee “buckets.” Specifically, they will also address how a culture of well-being positively impacts an organization’s bottom line, what inclusive rewards look like in benefits for a wide range of employee segments (e.g., white collar, blue collar, urban, rural, multigenerational, etc.), and review common challenges of building a culture of wellbeing and inclusive rewards and how to overcome them.
With more than 25 years of Human Resource Generalist and executive-level Human Capital Management experience, Bobbi Kloss oversees all HR-related functions for BAN practices. With a deep understanding of the increasingly complex and diverse HR industry, Kloss also provides her expertise to BAN’s employee benefit brokerage members, as well as employer clients. Initiating proactive, strategic compliance practices while supporting the culture of the company through attraction and retention initiatives while limiting their organizational exposure to potential liabilities is her philosophy.
A 25+ year veteran of the insurance industry, Pauline Sobelman is known for helping employers manage their benefit plans while keeping an eye on cost-containment and population health. With a deep understanding of underlying data, she creates strategies to support employer goals of fiscal responsibility and employee needs for health and financial well-being. In 2020, she was awarded the Tri-State Diversity Council Highest Rated Speaker from the Tri-State Diversity Council.
WorldatWork’s Total Rewards ‘23 is the premier learning experience for ambitious and curious rewards professionals. The conference has the speakers and programs that will deliver actionable, measurable solutions in a fun and dynamic setting. And the conference takes the work out of networking with plenty of opportunities to connect with your peers and be part of a larger movement to transform how talent is rewarded in organizations.
About Benefit Advisors Network
Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. The organizational philosophy of collaboration while providing world-class resources, such as preferred pricing arrangements and direct access to underwriters, has helped its members continue to grow, thrive, and succeed. For more information, visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn.
