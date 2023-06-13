INNOCN Monitors Great Offers on France Market : Amazon.fr BD Deals for 27G1G and 39G1R High Resolution Monitors
SHENZHEN, GUANGZHOU, CHINA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a team of pioneering researchers and developers dedicated to creating elite quality, cost-efficient, and high-resolution monitors. True to its name, "Innovation China," INNOCN consistently pushes the boundaries of technology, delivering monitors with mind-blowing features. The company's reputation for producing wide-screen monitors that excel in various scenarios while remaining affordable for the average consumer is well-established. Customers can always expect the greatest monitor deals on Amazon.fr when choosing INNOCN.
Among INNOCN's impressive lineup, the INNOCN 27G1G and INNOCN 39G1R Monitors stand out as exceptional gaming and entertainment options. Ideal as second monitors for Macs, laptops, gaming handhelds, consoles, and mini PCs, these monitors offer versatility and functionality. INNOCN's commitment to producing monitors that cater to diverse needs ensures that customers find the perfect fit for their needs. With unbeatable deals on Amazon.fr, INNOCN consistently provides monitors that combine value and affordability.
These large gaming monitors from INNOCN boast an array of remarkable features. The INNOCN 27G1G and INNOCN 39G1R Monitors excel in color accuracy and offer extremely high resolution, resulting in lifelike images and well-defined graphics. With super-fast response times and refresh rates, these monitors guarantee uninterrupted frames during gameplay, video watching, and live streaming. Additionally, their wall-mount compatibility allows for easy setup in households, conference rooms, or work offices. Given these impressive capabilities, it comes as no surprise that customers praise the exceptional value offered by these sought-after monitors.
Amazon.fr currently offers exclusive pricing for these monitors. The INNOCN 27G1G is priced at €169, including an Amazon Best Deals offer and a €10 coupon. The INNOCN 39G1R is priced at €374.05, incorporating an Amazon Best Deals discount and an €100 coupon. These special Amazon Best Deals are available from June 12 to June 18, 2023. Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to elevate gaming and entertainment with INNOCN monitors.
Product Links:
27G1G: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BBMQ945B
39G1R: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
Pearl Li
INNOCN
marketing@innocn.com