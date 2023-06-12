Online Registration has Commenced

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has announced the results of the 2023-2024 Academic Year Entrance and Scholarship Exam. The exam, which took place on Sunday, 4 June, 2023, between 10:30 and 13:00, was taken by 1,618 student candidates at the EMU Campus, Nicosia Turkish High School, and Istanbul Maltepe University Campus.

Top Scorers in Each Score Category

According to the results, Serhat Bilgin, graduate of Turkish Maarif College, ranked first in the Mathematics - Science (MS) score type and secured a place at EMU Faculty of Engineering, Department of Computer Engineering.

Demirhan Fahrioğlu, graduate of Turkish Maarif College, ranked first in the Turkish - Mathematics (TM) and Turkish - Social Sciences (TS) score categories, and secured a place in the Department of Political Science at EMU's Faculty of Business and Economics.

In the English Language score type, Onat Kıraç, graduate of Bülent Ecevit Anatolian High School, ranked first and earned a place in the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics at EMU's Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

Registration has Commenced

Students who have qualified to study at EMU based on the results of the Entrance and Scholarship Exam can register in person at the EMU EMU Registrar’s Office or online at https://kayit.emu.edu.tr

Free Bus Services Will Continue

According to the announcement made by the EMU Rector’s Office, free bus services from Nicosia, Kyrenia, and Karpaz regions will continue to ensure the transportation of students to the campus in Famagusta, as in the previous years.