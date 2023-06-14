Advancing Best Practices for Physician Liaisons and Leaders
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies’ Industry-Leading Education and Training
Among the thousands of physician liaisons we’ve trained and developed, many are serving in senior leadership and C-suite roles today.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies announced their upcoming strategic growth topics and industry-leading educational, training and peer-to-peer learning events for physician liaisons, emerging healthcare leaders and C-level healthcare executives.
— Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, MHA, FACHE, CEO of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
“For more than two decades, we’ve been committed to developing and sharing the best practices that lead to measurable growth for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, physician groups and other healthcare organizations,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, MHA, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. “Among the thousands of physician liaisons we’ve trained and developed, many are serving in senior leadership and C-suite roles today. It’s in our DNA to support their success through education and peer-to-peer learning.”
►INDUSTRY CONFERENCES◄
American Association of Physician Liaisons (AAPL)
Tiller-Hewitt has become nationally known as the leader in “all things physician liaison,” and their sponsorship and educational sessions at the AAPL conferences take it to the next level every year. The Tiller-Hewitt team presents compelling keynote and breakout sessions, hands-on TrackerPLUS PRM demonstrations, daily sunrise workouts and a dash of fun with virtual reality.
- June 21, 2023 - In It to Win It!
Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, MBA FACHE, Chief Executive Officer, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
No one plans to lose it. Everyone wants to win it, yet most can’t define IT! So, what is IT? Where does IT come from? How do successful liaisons keep it? Whatever their “it” is, this session explores how liaisons can put themselves in it to win it!
- June 21, 2023 - Let's Talk! How Can I Get Noticed by the C-Suite?
Kim Grant, Regional Manager, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies/Executive Director, Dayton Children's Health Partners
Learn how to get noticed (in all the right ways) by top leadership! Attendees will walk away from this session with survey results from their peers, proven best practices and a sample dashboard report they can adapt to demonstrate value to the C-Suite.
SHSMD Connections 2023 Annual Conference – Virtual Component
As frequent presenters at SHSMD conferences, Tiller-Hewitt engages with healthcare strategy, business development and service line leaders to show how strategy in action drives results.
- October 20, 2023 - Attracting and Retaining New Patients: Acting on Provider Relationship Data
Thomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer, Tiller-Hewitt Healthcare HealthCare Strategies
Catherine Hurst, MSN/MBA, RN, Physician Outreach Director, Archbold Medical Center
DJ Sullivan, MBA, MHA
Strategic referral development and patient “keepage” are critical for continued growth. Using a combination of claims-based and internal data to analyze provider relationships is the most impactful way to identify and remove access barriers, prioritize provider outreach, build closer physician alignment, and optimize your network. This dynamic session will engage attendees in a lively discussion about how healthcare organizations are strategically prioritizing the practices, providers, and service lines they’re looking to grow.
►VIRTUAL TRAINING WORKSHOPS◄
Physician Liaison Sales Training
August 15-17 and October 24-26
Make-it-Matter Physician Liaison Sales Training delivers comprehensive consultative sales training that includes live instruction, videos, role-playing, break-outs and interactive exercises. Trainees gain practical, memorable techniques for immediate application - all from the comfort and safety of their home or office. Seven interactive modules are delivered in three training days.
Physician Liaison Team Leaders Training
November 7-8
Tiller-Hewitt’s two-day virtual workshop, exclusively for leaders and managers, provides techniques and skills needed to successfully assess, launch and lead a professional sales and outreach team. Trainees join peers from across the country to share the learning experience built specifically for leaders.
Healthcare Leadership Resources
►LATEST CASE STUDIES◄
Tiller-Hewitt’s leadership wealth of case studies, webinars, and podcasts feature senior leaders who bring strategic growth solutions and case studies to life. They focus on practical ways to prioritize and execute initiatives proven to drive rapid impact strategic growth through intentional, transparent engagement with physicians, communities, payers and even competitors.
- Lake Charles Memorial Health System: Partnership Rapidly Generates $24.3 Million in Net Revenue Growth
- Archbold Medical Center: Strategic Growth Readiness Assessment Tees Up $122
Revenue Growth
- CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System: Best-In-Class Physician Integration Sparks Improved Retention and Performance
- Leadership Insights Article: How to Turn Healthcare Disruption into Growth
►2023 LEADERSHIP WEBINAR SERIES◄
Registration Open
- August 9, 2023 - Amplify Your Customer Activation Strategy
Revolutionize How You Strategically Attract & Retain New Patients
- September 13, 2023 - The Power of Data to Drive Strategic Growth
Finding & Using the Right Data to Drive the Right Decisions
- December 6, 2023 - That's a Wrap!
2023 Strategic Growth Solutions That Worked
Replays Available to Download:
- March 15, 2023 -The Power of Now: Rapid Impact Strategic Growth
How Near-Term Solutions Fund a Sustainable Future
- April 25, 2023 - Stop Admiring Your Problems & Start Growing
How to Strategically Overcome Access, Capacity & Resource Challenges
- May 10, 2023 - Disrupt Yourself: The Strategic Growth Imperative
How to Achieve Radical Success with a Singular Focus
►LEADERSHIP LENS PODCAST SERIES◄
This on-demand series delivers 20-to-30-minute podcasts featuring experienced leaders engaged in a candid conversation with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and the awesome lessons learned while leading organizations.
Recent 2023 Podcasts:
- Transparency, Honesty, and The Value of Your Team
- Leadership Blindspots & Do-Overs: Your Guide to Improving Any Relationship
- The Power of Leadership Influence: 30-Seconds to Change a Career Trajectory
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:
For 21 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People.
Access the full range of strategic growth programs, services and resources at tillerhewitt.com/services.
Mary Barber
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
+1 314-494-6952
email us here