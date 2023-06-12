Submit Release
News Search

There were 185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,984 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Cobb County, Georgia

Marietta, GA (June 11, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marietta, Cobb County, Georgia. The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, June 10, 2023. One man, identified as Murdock Jackson, age 33, of Carrollton, died during the incident. No officers were injured during the incident. 

The preliminary information indicates CCPD officers responded to 3013 Michael Drive in Marietta, GA after a 911 call of a domestic dispute.  The 911 call came from a neighbor who was not on scene but had been contacted by the female victim.  The female victim told the caller that her boyfriend had physically assaulted her and threatened her with a firearm.  The responding officers found the female victim and Jackson in the driveway of the home.  Jackson was armed with a handgun.  During the incident, responding officers shot Jackson.  He died at the scene.   

Jackson was taken to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Cobb Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Cobb County, Georgia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more