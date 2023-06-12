Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Cobb County, Georgia

Marietta, GA (June 11, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marietta, Cobb County, Georgia. The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, June 10, 2023. One man, identified as Murdock Jackson, age 33, of Carrollton, died during the incident. No officers were injured during the incident.

The preliminary information indicates CCPD officers responded to 3013 Michael Drive in Marietta, GA after a 911 call of a domestic dispute. The 911 call came from a neighbor who was not on scene but had been contacted by the female victim. The female victim told the caller that her boyfriend had physically assaulted her and threatened her with a firearm. The responding officers found the female victim and Jackson in the driveway of the home. Jackson was armed with a handgun. During the incident, responding officers shot Jackson. He died at the scene.

Jackson was taken to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Cobb Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.