Caldwell First Nation Breaks Ground to Rebuild Lost Community

Chief Mary Duckworth, Councillor Doug Heil and Councillor Ian Duckworth break ground for new community with the municipal leaders of Tecumseh, Amherstburg, LaSalle and area Conservation Authorities

Caldwell First Nation returns to the territory of their ancestors and begins building a new homeland where the community can live together again

This is the first step to knowing our nation’s members will have a place to live as a community. We will rebuild and experience a sense of togetherness that was lost for previous generations.” — Councillor Ian Duckworth