Caldwell First Nation Building Economic Reconciliation

New Gas Bar Fuels Economic Reconciliation for Caldwell First Nation
Map shows waterways and land from the north shore of Detroit to Long Point
Logo Image of Caldwell First Nation member canoeing the Great Lakes
Rebuilding First Nation from the ground up kicks off with the grand opening of a Gas Bar and Variety Store
LEAMINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After centuries of a struggle to reclaim and rebuild a nation that was removed from the land and source of livelihood, the Caldwell First Nation is celebrating the opening of a vibrant new Gas Bar and Convenience Store which is the first step in the plan to rebuild a nation from the ground up.
The Caldwell First Nation Gas Bar is one of the largest Gas facilities in Southwestern Ontario with 16 Full-Service Gas Pumps serving: regular, premium, clear, and dyed diesel at affordable prices alongside a convenience store featuring snacks, drinks, t-shirts, hats, hoodies, traditional First Nation shirts, skirts, and many other gift items. It is now open seven days a week from 7am to 8pm each day and is easy to access from all points in Southwestern Ontario.
Media members and the community are invited to join in celebration of the new venture:
What: Grand Opening Festivities will feature Elders, Youth, Members, Big Drum, Singing, Live Band, Ribbon Cutting and Speeches by: Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, Grand Chief of the Association of Iroquois and Allied First Nations Joel Abram, and Caldwell First Nation Chief Mary Duckworth
QUOTE:
“We have lived on the lands and waterways from the Detroit River along the north shore of Lake Erie to Long Point since time immemorial and we have gone from being landless and unrecognized to rebuilding our nation and creating the economic reconciliation that was long denied to us. Together we are healing and creating a bright future and will soon open a Marina, and begin construction of Passivhaus homes, a cultural centre, youth centre and retirement homes on our land base near the shore of Lake Erie in Leamington.”
-Chief Mary Duckworth, Zaaga'iganiniwag, Caldwell First Nation
QUICK FACTS
We are the most Southwestern First Nation in Canada and we are a distinct and federally recognized Indian band.
We call ourselves Zaaga'iganiniwag *, meaning: "People of the Lake" and used to be referred to by such names as the "Chippewas of Pelee", "Point Pelee Indians" and "Caldwell's band of Indians”.
The opening of the Caldwell First Nation Gas Bar and Convenience Store is an incredible accomplishment. Our ancestors and Nation persevered, won the struggle, and ratified a land claim settlement with the Federal government for the loss of our traditional lands going back more than 220 years. In May 1790, the Ottawa, Chippewa, Pottawatomi, and Huron surrendered a large tract of land in southwestern Ontario, including Point Pelee. But Caldwell First Nation did not sign or benefit from the treaty. Caldwell First Nation served as allies of the British during the War of 1812. In consideration of this service, they were promised land at Point Pelee. We continued to occupy Point Pelee, with the support of the Canadian government, up until the late 1850s .In the 1920s, many of the bandmembers were forced off our traditional lands by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
We the People Of The Lake, are a strong sovereign First Nation fighting assimilation and respecting other nations the Creator has placed in our path. Working to build a foundation with other nations, that embraces trust, harmony and honour. We are fighting assimilation and respecting other nations the Creator has placed in our path. For centuries many Caldwell citizens have been denied the ability to learn our Culture and Language. Without a Reserve or a place to call home, our people were forced to live among the general public all across Turtle Island. Working to build a foundation with other nations, that embraces trust, harmony, and honour and through our resilience we are empowered to re-instill our culture and language for future generations and through our resilience we are empowered to re-instill our culture and language for future generations.
