06/11/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on Hate-Filled Graffiti Found in Hartford

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement in response to the defacement of the City of Hartford’s Black Lives Matter mural on Trinity Street, which was found today with graffiti depicting a swastika and a coded message of white supremacy:

“I am beyond disgusted to learn about the graffiti that was left overnight on Trinity Street. These do not represent Connecticut values, and all of us as a community need to take a strong stance to denounce any messages advocating hate and white supremacy. We will not be threatened by the messages of anonymous people who attempt to divide us and instill fear. I appreciate the work by the Hartford Police to investigate this crime.”