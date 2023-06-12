Award-winning interior designer lands prestigious exhibit at inaugural Salon des Refusés - Emerging Artist Exhibition.

Stephanie Poulsen and Wendy Glaister, from Wendy Glaister Interiors in their design client's award-winning room.

The Central California Art Association at Mistlin Gallery is hosting its first ever Salon des Refusé: Emerging Artist Show, featuring new and emerging artists from Stanislaus County.

Wendy Glaister Interiors, was recently awarded Best of Houzz, Best Bathroom, for this exquisite design that features timeless blue & white hues with classic chrome finishes.

Wendy Glaister Interiors, is built on the philosophy “We believe in partnership” and that design projects should be as exciting as they are inspirational.