RAIN DEFENSE + AI LAUNCHES RAINCLOUD, A GLOBAL BUSINESS HUB FOR THE DEFENSE + AI ECOSYSTEM

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RAIN DEFENSE + AI proudly announces the launch of RAINCLOUD, a groundbreaking global business hub exclusively designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD introduces a new era of global connectivity and meaningful engagements, empowering professionals to easily navigate the transformative intersection of Defense and AI.

"We are excited to launch RAINCLOUD, a revolutionary and indispensable business platform for the Defense + AI ecosystem. We are creating a global community for AI + Defense," said Norine MacDonald KC, Founder and President of RAIN. RAINCLOUD offers both visibility and connectivity for individuals, companies and stakeholders in the defense sector, making it an essential resource for navigating the new complexities of the defense sector.

RAINCLOUD is the premier hub driving innovation and forging partnerships in the rapidly evolving Defense + AI landscape. Its core pillars, Connectivity and Visibility, redefine industry collaboration, allowing professionals to showcase their products, services, and business insights while engaging with a global network of like-minded visionaries.

George Howell, RAIN's Director of the Industry Division, emphasizes: "In an era where the intersection of Defense technology with AI carries tremendous significance, RAINCLOUD addresses the pressing need to connect all actors. The AI revolution is reshaping the character of warfare."

THE DIGITAL DEFENSE SHOW: CONNECT TO THE GLOBAL DEFENSE SECTOR

RAINCLOUD's Digital Defense Show revolutionizes the way companies present and promote their latest products and services. Emmanuel Reinert, CEO of RAIN, elaborates: "The Digital Defense Show opens doors to a new era of showcasing and exploring the latest solutions. With RAINCLOUD’s diverse and engaged global audience, this business hub offers unparalleled opportunities for companies to showcase their company and technology 24/7, empowering them to stay at the forefront of the industry."

INDUSTRY THOUGHT LEADERSHIP: SHAPE THE FUTURE, IGNITE CHANGE

RAINCLOUD's Industry Thought Leadership feature empowers Defense + AI professionals to share their expertise and insights, fostering a vibrant community of knowledge exchange and strategic thinking. Stay at the forefront of industry advancements and shape the future of Defense + AI by engaging with a dynamic global audience.

Dr. Jorrit Kamminga, Director of RAIN's Ethics Division, explains: "RAINCLOUD provides an exclusive space for Defense + AI professionals to share their expertise and insights. This powerful platform amplifies their voices, creating a community of strategic thinkers and influencers. Join us, and join the conversation."

VALIDATED MEMBERSHIP

Membership to RAINCLOUD is invitation-only, ensuring an exclusive and high-quality platform. Members are selected based on their involvement in the sector, guaranteeing that RAINCLOUD is populated by industry professionals who share a deep interest in the Defense + AI ecosystem.

A COLLECTIVE OF MILITARY AND INDUSTRY ADVISORS

RAINCLOUD benefits from a highly experienced Advisory Board composed of distinguished military and industry leaders. These remarkable individuals bring their unrivaled expertise to RAINCLOUD.

Leading the charge are prominent Defense Advisors whose accomplishments have reshaped the landscape of defense: General John Allen, a retired US Marine Corps four-star General known for not only his distinguished military commands, but also his post military career geopolitical impact and thought leadership in the AI + Defense Sector; General Joe Lengyel, former member of the Joint Chief of Staff, a retired Air Force four-star General and visionary 28th Chief of the National Guard Bureau; Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham, legendary leader and trailblazer, a retired US Army three-star General logistician, who shattered glass ceilings as the first woman to hold numerous positions as a General Officer; Major General Robin Fontes, a multilingual, geopolitical strategic leader who held the most senior international responsibilities in Central and South Asia, and most recently served as Deputy Commanding General of the US Army Cyber Command.

Joining their ranks from the British Parachute Regiment is Lieutenant General Giles Hill, a globally experienced leader, universally respected for his combination of intellect and operational experience, and arguably the UK's most seasoned operational leader of his generation. From France Lieutenant General Olivier Tramond, a retired French Marine paratrooper, who brings unparalleled experience of the Indo-Pacific region and France’s defense industry landscape. Also, former Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne, four-star General Mick Nicholson, an exemplar of combat leadership, who served over 12 years in various NATO commands, including leading the 41-nation NATO-led Resolute Support Mission and NATO’s Allied Land Command.

Complementing this exceptional military expertise, the Advisory Board also includes top industry leadership: Scott Spellmeyer, Managing Director at Cerberus Capital Management who leverages decades of distinguished international leadership in the intelligence community along with extensive private equity expertise and business acumen; Dr. Ilya Feige, the accomplished Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Cerberus Technology Solutions who infuses the advisory board with invaluable insights and experience at the forefront of AI and new technologies; Jenn Loges, the CEO and Co-founder of One Degree Financial, a distinguished financial consultancy firm that brings unparalleled business strategy and mentorship to the table.

MacDonald concluded: “Supported by this exceptional group of Advisors, RAINCLOUD is committed to leading the way in innovation and redefining business connectivity and collaboration in this rapidly evolving global business and intel terrain.”

About RAIN Defense + AI

RAIN is a global knowledge platform on the intersection of Defense and AI. It provides the latest on Defense +AI by sourcing comprehensive, intelligible and relevant knowledge / data and connecting to all the players globally.

RAINCLOUD Advisory Board

• General John Allen, US Marine Corps (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham, US Army (Retired)

• Dr. Ilya Feige, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cerberus Technology Solution

• Major General Robin Fontes, US Army (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Giles Hill, British Army (Retired)

• Jenn Loges, CEO, One Degree Financial

• General Joe Lengyel, US Air Force (Retired)

• General Mick Nicholson Jr., US Army (Retired)

• Scott Spellmeyer, Managing Director, Cerberus Capital Management

• Lieutenant General Olivier Tramond, French Army (Retired)