AMERICAN MADE SOLAR MODULES FOR SOUTH PACIFIC
ENERGY AMERICA EXPENDS TO SOUTH PACIFICSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy America is an independent renewable energy engineering, construction, procurement, consultancy & solar module manufacturing firm operating worldwide in renewables. EA has been involved in the solar industry for more than 15 years worldwide. EA was founded in 2008 as an engineering firm. In 2010 EA commenced innovation of solar cells in Germany with assistance from Berlin Energy and Exim bank under the advanced research and development of higher efficiency solar modules for Deep space exploration and power generation.
In 2013 EA established its first solar module manufacturing facility in Vietnam to cover for EA solar farm projects in Middle East for multiple oil rigs, initially EA invested in 500MW and further expansion to 1.8GW by 2016. In 2018, EA invested 650 million in the United States of America for the establishment of 1GW solar module production facility in California to cater for the USA market.
Later, expansion in production towards the IRA act for domestically produced panels. In 2020 EA creates three new divisions towards turnkey EPC approach and originations to cater for the global energy demand and power generation in the USA and around the globe.
Our customized solar solutions provide you with an end-to-end electrical infrastructure complete with power conversion, electrical distribution, supervision, and security. And, with state-of-the-art inverters, a global service organization and co-design capabilities, your performance and productivity are all but guaranteed. Real-time monitoring, advanced automation, and customized modular solutions – all this adds up to improved total system efficiency and reliability and the assurance you’ll meet local codes and regulations, wherever your project happens to be. Energy America’s unique performance ratio contracting concept rounds off the attractiveness of the PV plant solutions. In a nutshell, it’s: an optimum solution designed to combine low losses, maximum output, and an outstanding performance ratio.
Energy America produces a wide variety of PV modules ideally suited for all types of installations: residential, commercial, industrial, and utility. Except for ordinary silicon crystalline solar modules, like Mono 5-inch, 6 inches, and Poly 6-inch products, including Bifacial, half cell technology. Energy America can provide tailor-made solar modules backed by creative technologies, like anti-glare modules, anti-salt-mist modules, AC modules, cell optimizer modules etc. Backed by strong R&D capabilities and constant innovation practices, we provide stable, reliable, economical, and environmentally adaptable product solutions to satisfy the demands of customers around the globe.
Energy America will focus on “smart power plants,” using its proprietary technologies and design optimization tools that offer grid stabilization (like frequency regulation and ancillary services), and the ability to bring a plant online instantaneously, reacting to outages in milliseconds. The company said its smart power plants also guarantee 99% availability, versus 80% to 85% for gas-fired power plants, further solidifying next generation clean energy technology as the backbone of a modern electric grid.
In the past 10 years, the company has executed over two dozen energy offtake agreements, including multiple projects with the largest utilities in California, Hawaii, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada. Its portfolio features several historic milestones, including the largest solar cluster in the United States, the first operating solar plant to beat fossil fuel prices, and a groundbreaking project to deliver solar with storage at record-low prices.
Energy America is a clear industry leader with a proven track record of developing groundbreaking solar plants with integrated storage that have spurred the industry’s rapid growth.
