VTOMAN Presents the Revolutionary Jump 1500X Power Station at INTERSOLAR EUROPE 2023
Join VTOMAN at INTERSOLAR EUROPE as we showcase VTOMAN JUMP 1500X - a testament to our innovative pursuit in renewable energy solutions.MUNICH, GERMANY, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VTOMAN, a pioneer in portable power solutions, is excited to participate in INTERSOLAR EUROPE 2023. We invite visitors to experience our revolutionary Jump 1500X Power Station at Hall C booth 470 from June 14th to 16th.
INTERSOLAR EUROPE is a renowned showcase for solar energy advancements, making it the perfect stage for the VTOMAN JUMP 1500X. This state-of-the-art portable power station stands as a testament to VTOMAN's commitment to innovation in renewable energy.
"VTOMAN is a force of innovation in the sustainability industry. Our newest product, the VTOMAN Jump 1500X, heralds a new era in portable power solutions. It's engineered with the most sophisticated battery technology - LiFePO4 batteries that are not only longer-lasting (with 3100+ cycles), but also constructed with environmentally friendly, non-toxic materials. These batteries are lighter, possess greater capacity, and are the safest lithium batteries currently on the market. Enhanced with the capability to add a secondary battery and recharge through solar power, the VTOMAN Jump 1500X stands as the ultimate portable power solution for recreation, travel, and emergency situations at home." Founder of VTOMAN
key Features of the VTOMAN JUMP 1500X include:
• Proprietary battery management system: The VTOMAN Jump 1500X portable power station integrates a cutting-edge VTOMAN LIFEBMS™ battery management system, providing up to 10 safety measures such as over-charge, over-discharge, over-voltage, over-current protection, and more. Its LiFePO4 (LFP) battery design outshines other NCM batteries in terms of heat resistance and safety.
• Expandable Capacity up to 2376Wh: With a substantial base capacity of 828Wh, the VTOMAN Jump1500X can extend to 2376Wh with the addition of a VTOMAN Jump 1500 Extra Battery. Its built-in premium LiFePO4 battery offers a robust lifespan of 3,000 + cycles before dropping to 80% of its original capacity.
• 1500W Sustained-Power Power Station: Rated for a pure sine wave 1500W load capacity (surge to 3000W), the Jump 1500X maintains its 1500W output even when powering appliances over 1500W, providing an alternative solution during emergency situations for appliances such as heaters and ovens.
• Dual PD 100W Type-C Output: The Jump 1500X features an array of USB outputs, including 4* USB-A and 2* Type-C ports.
• Simultaneous Charging for Up to 12 Devices: The power station is equipped with various output ports, allowing for simultaneous charging of up to 12 devices.
• Exclusive V-Starting Technology: Enables users to jump-start vehicles directly (using jump-start clamps sold separately).
Join VTOMAN at booth #C3.470 during INTERSOLAR EUROPE 2023, during June 14–16, 2023 to explore the future of portable power. Our knowledgeable team will be available for live product demonstrations and to answer any queries regarding the Jump 1500X Power Station.
About VTOMAN : VTOMAN is a world-renowned entity specializing in the advancement of lithium battery applications, primarily encompassing outdoor portable energy storage solutions and automotive power tools. Embracing the business ethos of "Making Your Life Easier," VTOMAN persistently navigates uncharted territories in the future development of outdoor power consumption and automotive tool modules within the realm of lithium battery applications. We continue to leverage our expertise to revolutionize energy solutions, aiming to deliver superior, practical, and innovative products that streamline and enhance life.
For additional information about VTOMAN and the Jump 1500X, please visit https://vtoman.com/ or contact us at contact@vtoman.com.
