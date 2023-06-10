Governor Katie Hobbs Calls on Republican Leadership to Stop Holding Prop 400 Hostage

Phoenix, AZ- Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement on Republican legislative leadership holding our economy hostage and refusing to compromise on Prop 400 legislation:

"From day one, I promised that I would be laser-focused on growing our economy and bringing high-paying jobs to our state for Arizona workers. That's exactly what this proposal does, and business leaders, labor leaders, and mayors across Arizona agree. But Republican legislative leadership is holding our economy hostage and holding back our state's potential to be the leader in new, fast-growing industries. I'm calling on those legislators to put their partisan politics aside and accept this compromise so that we can keep our economy growing for Arizona families."

DETAILS ON THE PROPOSED DEAL