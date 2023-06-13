Override and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Team Up to Address Chronic Pain
EINPresswire.com/ -- Override, a digital health company targeting chronic pain, has collaborated with the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs), a public-benefit corporation dedicated to improving public health through transparent pricing on prescription medications. The relationship aims to help Override patients access affordable, accessible prescription medication through Cost Plus Drugs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic pain affects approximately 20% of adults in the United States, and its impact on its victims’ lives can be profound. An estimated 5 to 8 million Americans use opioids for long-term management of chronic pain. Override recognizes the dire need to provide non-opioid treatments for this population.
Override deploys virtual, multi-specialty teams of chronic pain specialists across pain medicine, physical therapy, and behavioral health to surround the patient with treatment and support through a collaborative, white-glove-service approach. It also provides a technology platform where users can schedule and access care, message care team members, access a digitized curriculum of ~50 distinct pain neuroscience education courses, track health metrics, and more. Override is backed by 7wire Ventures, Martin Ventures, and Signal Fire, among others, and is currently launched in Texas, Michigan, Minnesota, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, New York, and New Jersey.
Cost Plus Drugs is a public-benefit corporation with a social mission of improving public health. The company transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells and offers medication delivery by mail. Its online pharmacy was launched in January 2022 and carries over 1,000 prescription products and has been delivering medications to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs), and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.
"Chronic pain patients are too often taken advantage of by treatment programs and pharmaceutical companies that get away with charging outrageous fees simply because of patient desperation and dependency,” said Jennifer Shulkin, J.D., CEO & Co-founder of Override. “As a virtual chronic pain clinic, Override recognizes that a key component of some patients' treatment plans will involve non-opioid medication. Cost Plus Drugs similarly aims to make medical treatment accessible and affordable."
“We are excited to work with Override Health to bring lower prescription drug prices to consumers,” said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. “Cost Plus Drugs and Override Health share a common goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication. With Cost Plus Drugs, consumers can be confident they are getting a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes."
The collaboration between Override and Cost Plus Drugs represents an exciting development in the field of digital chronic pain management. People with chronic pain will benefit from the expertise of Override's interdisciplinary teams, as well as the transparency and convenience of Cost Plus Drugs' pricing and medication delivery services. Both companies are committed to providing patients with the best possible care and look forward to working together to improve the lives of those with chronic pain.
For more information about Override and its services, please visit https://www.override.health.
For more information about Cost Plus Drugs, please visit https://www.costplusdrugs.com.
