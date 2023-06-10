Thought Leader Talks Creator Announces Canada Event and Toronto Speakers
Thought Leader announced their first Thought Leader Talks event in Canada and its featured keynote speakers, to be held at the Toronto Public Library.
It was an incredibly enriching experience that opened up many new opportunities for me. A well organized event, highly engaging informative speakers, and an inviting and collaborative atmosphere.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thought-Leader, a leading public speaker training and consulting company based in the United States, announced its inaugural event in Canada, which will take place at the Toronto Public Library.
— April Chavez, Host of The Wellness Driven Life Show
Thought Leader Talks is a 4-hour multi-speaker event, ideal for authors, coaches, consultants, community leaders, corporate leaders, parents, educators, speakers, entrepreneurs, and anyone who wants to connect with others, be inspired, and gain valuable skills in their business and personal lives.
This intimate gathering features diverse thought leaders who will each deliver a 7-minute talk to discuss creative and impactful ideas in the categories of health, wealth, and relationships.
Thought-Leader Community Activator and Thought Leader Talks organizer, Elayna Fernández, said of the event, “Our mission is to impact communities through bright ideas and we are excited to not only highlight these through our speakers and their talks but also through integration and implementation.”
“The event is being hosted by dynamic actress and entrepreneur, Sharon Zehavi, who is already making a powerful difference in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond,” she continued. “Sharon is committed to creating a space for connection, inspiration, and transformation, and we are so grateful for her efforts, energy, and enthusiasm to make this event a success.”
Zehavi is excited to highlight local talent and change-makers with a passion to grow, serve, and improve the community in which they live.
“We are proud to feature Mallory McGrath, a GTA-based performer, teacher, mother, and entrepreneur, and Jey Jeyakanthan, Founder and Chairman of AVAJ Group and Co-Founder and CEO of Landed for Success INC.,” Zehavi stated.
As season Speaker Coaches, Fernández and Zehavi have both worked closely with the Thought Leader Talks featured speakers and speak highly of the lineup.
The featured speakers at the Toronto Thought Leader Talks event are:
Dr. Julie Radlauer-Doerfler, LMHC, a leading expert in social connection and social support, will teach us “The Courage to Connect- How Social Connection Will Solve Our Mental Health Crisis.”
Stela Roznovan, who’s a successful leader of a multimillion-dollar business in the life insurance industry, will be uncovering “Leadership Through Emojis: How to Connect and Influence.”
Robert L. Gatis, B.Sc., N.D., FAARFM, Naturopathic Doctor and a Fellow in Anti-Aging, Regenerative, and Functional Medicine, will be teaching attendees “Why The World Needs a Divine Male Revolution.”
Linn McKeown, who has been in the counseling healing profession for over 35 years, will talk about “Soul Directed Healing: How to Heal Yourself with This Pain-Free, Cost-Free Approach”
Judi Nelson, Cannabis Farmer, Climate Activist, and Wholistic Physical Therapist, will discuss how people can learn “Adulting for Earthlings: A 5-step guide to Cleaning Up Our Climate Mess.”
Reinhard Klett, a seasoned coach helping business leaders to maintain well-being, happy relationships, and outstanding corporate cultures, will be sharing “How Letting Go Can Save Your Life.”
Stephanie Shaffer, Author and self-proclaimed Encourager of the Human Mind, Heart, and Spirit, will share her talk, titled “Three Simple Steps That Will Bring Peace into Your Life.”
Tickets to the Thought Leader Talks are available, while they last, on Eventbrite. For more details or to attend, visit bit.ly/tlt-toronto-630.
"They are all heart-centered thought leaders who are already making a difference in the world," said Fernández of her speaker roster for the Thought Leader Talks events.
ABOUT Thought-Leader
The Thought-Leader mission is to impact the world through bright ideas. We achieve that by providing speaking and business training to thought leaders with impactful messages that transform people and communities in the areas of relationships, health, and wealth. We are committed to developing programs to help thought leaders learn the ins and outs of becoming a public speaker and master their message and get it out into the world, where it belongs.
For more information, visit thought-leader.com.
ABOUT Elayna Fernández
Known worldwide as the Positive MOM, Elayna Fernández is a bestselling author, internationally acclaimed storyteller, and an award-winning mom entrepreneur. As founder of The Positive MOM Community, Elayna helps moms craft their stories and turn them into streams of income.
Her blog, books, and programs inspire millions of moms around the world to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole. A 3-time TEDx Speaker and a featured keynote speaker on prestigious stages around the world, Elayna weaves the tragedy, trauma, and turmoil she’s endured into her storytelling to inspire moms to validate their own pain, so they can feel seen, safe, and supported and allow others do the same. For more information, visit thepositivemom.com.
ABOUT Sharon Zehavi
Sharon Zehavi is an award-winning speaker and international branding & marketing strategist. She is the creator of “Sex Up Your Brand”, supporting small business owners, and the co-founder of “360 Start-up Partners”, helping early-stage start-ups with their investor and user acquisition.
Sharon is a best-selling author, TV host, and producer, a master speaker-coach (have coached hundreds of international speakers for multiple professional stages), and is a well-known female-empowerment motivational speaker herself. Sharon had the privilege to share a stage with celebrities like Brooke Shields, Vince Vaughn, Jason Alexander, Michael Douglas, Russell Peters, Jay Abraham, and more. For more information, visit sexupyourbrand.com.
