NEW RESOURCE FROM HOPE FOR STOMACH CANCER HELPS STOMACH CANCER PATIENTS KNOW THEIR BIOMARKERS

StomachCancerBiomarkers.org Logo Do you know your stomach cancer biomarkers? What are stomach cancer biomarkers?

Understanding one’s biomarkers in the battle against cancer can help patients and their doctors make better decisions

From the moment you get a cancer diagnosis, you are thrust into a world of new terms. This website helps to understand what biomarkers are, and even how these biomarkers can affect treatments.” — Aki Smith

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new educational resource, set up by the stomach cancer patient advocacy group Hope for Stomach Cancer, helps stomach cancer patients understand the biomarkers that might aid them and their doctors to make better decisions in healthcare. Using this information, stomach cancer patients can wade through the new terminologies, treatments, and changes a cancer diagnosis will bring to their lives. The website can be found at stomachcancerbiomarkers.org.

“From the moment you get a cancer diagnosis, including stomach cancer,” said Aki Smith, founder and executive director of Hope for Stomach cancer, the nation’s leading advocacy group. “You are thrust into a world of new terms, many of them vital to understanding what’s happening to you. HOPE set up this website to help patients, family, and even clinicians understand what biomarkers are, which ones are frequently found with gastric cancers, and even how these biomarkers can affect treatments.”

The National Cancer Institute defines a biomarker as “A biological molecule found in blood, other body fluids, or tissues that is a sign of a normal or abnormal process, or of a condition or disease. A biomarker may be used to see how well the body responds to a treatment for a disease or condition. Also called molecular marker and signature molecule.”

The website, stomachcancerbiomarkers.org, is packed with information on these important molecules, how they’re found in the body, and what effect they might have on one’s treatments. This educational resource has downloadable quick sheets, and other useful information.

“Knowledge is power,” Smith said. “Using the latest information, we’ve created a website that explains in simple terms these all-important biomarkers. Using these biomarkers, doctors and clinicians are better able to choose oncological therapies, know what direction the cancer is likely to head, and how to eradicate it faster. Consulting with many of the world’s leading oncologists, the website is now and will remain current on the latest research.”

About Hope for Stomach Cancer

Hope for Stomach Cancer is the nation’s leading stomach cancer awareness and support organization. HOPE is the bridge connecting stakeholders to improve stomach cancer outcomes through support, solutions, and synergy. They provide valuable services, including monthly webinars with oncologists who discuss stomach cancer developments; support groups between oncologists and patients, families, and caregivers that allow for candid dialogue without confusing technical jargon; a website that is both an educational resource for care management and self-empowerment, and an interactive tool for the medical community to engage within the community and to identify grant and conference opportunities; informative and timely e-newsletters; stories of hope from within our community; and an engaging presence on social media outlets. They also participate in a number of medical community gastric cancer conferences and professional networking events. All of our programs and services are provided at no cost and are accessible to all.