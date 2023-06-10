Pelosi Statement on the 60th Anniversary of the Equal Pay Act

Submit Release
Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi released the following statement marking the 60th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act signed into law by President Kennedy on June 10, 1963:

“Six decades ago, President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act: affirming the foundational principle of equal pay for equal work.  With the stroke of his pen, our Nation took an important step on the path to unleashing the full potential of women in the workforce. 

“For 60 years, Democrats have worked to build on this progress and advance gender justice – including with the landmark Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Law which enacted crucial protections against pay discrimination.  Yet more work remains: women still earn just 77 cents for every dollar made by their male colleagues, a gap that is even wider for women of color.

“Once again, last Congress, House Democrats passed our Paycheck Fairness Act, which would end the practice of pay secrecy and ensuring women can challenge pay discrimination.  Republicans must join us in enacting this vital legislation to finish the work that the Equal Pay Act began – because when women succeed, America succeeds!”

