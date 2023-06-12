Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,441 in the last 365 days.

Locsanity Announces New Brand Ambassador

Ensie Durin Using Locsanity's Rosewater Peppermint Daily Moisturizing Spray

Ensie Durin Using Locsanity's Rosewater Peppermint Daily Moisturizing Spray

Ensie Durin Using Locsanity's Rosewater Peppermint Daily Moisturizing Spray

Ensie Durin Using Locsanity's Rosewater Peppermint Daily Moisturizing Spray

Ensie Durin Posing with Locsanity's Products

Ensie Durin Posing with Locsanity's Products

Ensie Durin Tapped As The New Face of The Company

This is such an incredible opportunity! Locsanity’s products work amazingly on my locs! To be able to represent the company in this capacity is an incredible honor for me. I am truly excited!”
— Ensie Durin
CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Locsanity, a loc, natural hair, and personal care brand, has tapped Ensie Durin as its official brand ambassador.

Ensie Durin is a professional model based in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born on the island of Haiti and raised in Homestead, Florida.

“This is such an incredible opportunity! Locsanity’s products work amazingly on my locs! To be able to represent the company in this capacity is an incredible honor for me. I am truly excited!” - Ensie Durin

Locsanity’s founder & CEO, Charmaine James, is equally thrilled to have Ensie as the company’s new brand ambassador: “When we came across the Reel that Ensie created for our brand, we knew she had what it takes to represent us well. We’re laser-focused on creating new beauty standards that are more inclusive!”

Durin will be featured in multiple advertising, promotional, and marketing campaigns for the brand. Locsanity wants to eradicate the negative perceptions of locs that are pervasive in many social and business environments and showcase them in all their beauty, regality, and versatility.

About

Locsanity is a loc, natural hair, and personal care brand based in Coral Springs, Florida. The company creates plant-based products for customers with locs, also referred to as dreadlocks. All products are specifically formulated for consumers with Type 4 hair. Locsanity has been featured in BuzzFeed, Hello! Magazine, Stylecraze, and Hair World Magazine.

For more information, visit www.locsanity.com.

###

Oneil Williams
BizGoalz
+1 954-489-8109
oneil@bizgoalz.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other

Locsanity Founder's Story - Charmaine James

You just read:

Locsanity Announces New Brand Ambassador

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more