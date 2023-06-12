Locsanity Announces New Brand Ambassador
Ensie Durin Tapped As The New Face of The Company
This is such an incredible opportunity! Locsanity’s products work amazingly on my locs! To be able to represent the company in this capacity is an incredible honor for me. I am truly excited!”CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Locsanity, a loc, natural hair, and personal care brand, has tapped Ensie Durin as its official brand ambassador.
Ensie Durin is a professional model based in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born on the island of Haiti and raised in Homestead, Florida.
Locsanity’s founder & CEO, Charmaine James, is equally thrilled to have Ensie as the company’s new brand ambassador: “When we came across the Reel that Ensie created for our brand, we knew she had what it takes to represent us well. We’re laser-focused on creating new beauty standards that are more inclusive!”
Durin will be featured in multiple advertising, promotional, and marketing campaigns for the brand. Locsanity wants to eradicate the negative perceptions of locs that are pervasive in many social and business environments and showcase them in all their beauty, regality, and versatility.
Locsanity is a loc, natural hair, and personal care brand based in Coral Springs, Florida. The company creates plant-based products for customers with locs, also referred to as dreadlocks. All products are specifically formulated for consumers with Type 4 hair. Locsanity has been featured in BuzzFeed, Hello! Magazine, Stylecraze, and Hair World Magazine.
For more information, visit www.locsanity.com.
Locsanity Founder's Story - Charmaine James