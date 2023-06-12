HOPE FOR STOMACH CANCER EXHIBITED AT ASCO IN CHICAGO, IL

Aki Smith, June Sweat and Irasema Chavez at the Hope for Stomach Cancer Booth Nabeela Sekiguchi and Aki Smith, both caregivers, at 2023 ASCO; the theme of the conference was Partnering With Patients: The Cornerstone of Cancer Care and Research.

Hope for Stomach Cancer met with leaders in oncology, family members, and advocates over three days of powerful advocacy.

The past couple of years have been difficult for everyone. The overwhelming support that we received, tells me that this is the right time to work to cure stomach cancer.” — Aki Smith

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aki Smith, the founder of Hope for Stomach Cancer, exhibited at 2023 ASCO® Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL. She was joined at the booth by three-time cancer survivor, Irasema Chavez; June Sweat, whose daughter Jewell passed away from gastric cancer at 17 years old; and Nabeela Sekiguchi, who lost her husband at just 36 years old. The Annual Meeting attended by over 40,000 oncology researchers, doctors, industry and professionals looking to make lives and health better, was an extraordinary opportunity to meet with these thought leaders and learn what’s new.

“I had over 20 meetings with industry leaders, coalitions, advocacy groups, nonprofits, and pharmaceutical representatives,” Aki Smith, the founder of Hope for Stomach Cancer, said. “The commitment in the event to battle all cancers was awe-inspiring. To a person, everyone there wanted to eradicate cancer forever.”

The 2023 ASCO conference theme was PARTNERING WITH PATIENTS: THE CORNERSTONE OF CANCER CARE AND RESEARCH. The patient-centric theme was greatly appreciated by advocacy groups, like Hope for Stomach Cancer. In the past, many conferences were focused on science, forgetting that every cancer is attached to a patient who must live through this terrible disease.

“This was an incredibly warm and inviting conference,” Smith said. “The past couple of years have been difficult for everyone. Even our organization has seen its share of trials, but the overwhelming support that we received, from researchers, patients, doctors, and others, tells me that this is the right time to work to cure stomach cancer. Together, we will beat this disease once and for all.”

At the conference, Hope for Stomach Cancer met with many of the doctors, clinicians, and others that they’ve been closely associated with in the past. To a person, everyone expressed their enthusiasm for working to relieve patients’ suffering, support families, and advocate for a cure. “It was a beautiful event that felt like being with family,” Smith concluded.

About Hope for Stomach Cancer

Hope for Stomach Cancer is the nation’s leading stomach cancer awareness and support organization. HOPE is the bridge connecting stakeholders to improve stomach cancer outcomes through support, solutions, and synergy. They provide valuable services, including webinars with medical professionals who discuss stomach cancer developments; support groups between oncologists and patients, families, and caregivers that allow for candid dialogue without confusing technical jargon; a website that is both an educational resource for care management and self-empowerment, and an interactive tool for the medical community to engage within the community and to identify grant and conference opportunities; informative and timely e-newsletters; stories of hope from within our community; and an engaging presence on social media outlets. They also participate in a number of medical community gastric cancer conferences and professional networking events. All of our programs and services are provided at no cost and are accessible to all.