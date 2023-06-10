Open data and AI - the engine of economic growth

VIETNAM, June 10 - THỪA THIÊN – HUẾ — Data was the new, most important and inexhaustible input, a new driving force for transformation, economic development, and a new way to improve management capacity, said Nguyễn Huy Dũng, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, at an international conference on open data and AI.

The Ministry of Information and Communications coordinated with the People's Committee of Thừa Thiên – Huế Province and the World Bank to organise an international conference on open data and AI for economic growth in Huế City on Thursday.

The conference aims to exchange and comment on the role of open data and the development trend of artificial intelligence (AI) in the world, thereby identifying challenges, proposing specific actions to develop open data, promote the development and application of AI to create a driving force for economic growth.

This year was the year of National Digital Data in Việt Nam, said Dũng.

Currently, around the world, governments have realised that public data is a valuable resource and needs to be exploited effectively.

Opening and sharing data would help promote innovation, economic and social development as well as strengthen cooperation between the Government and businesses – people, said the Deputy Minister. — VNS