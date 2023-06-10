Submit Release
Viettel cooperates in digital transformation for university

VIETNAM, June 10 - CẦN THƠ — The signing ceremony of cooperation between the military-owned telecommunications group Viettel’s Cần Thơ Branch and the Nam Cần Thơ University was held on Wednesday.

The signing of the cooperation agreement aimed to promote scientific research and training to improve the quality of human resources to serve the city's socio-economic development strategy, said Nguyễn Văn Quang, Rector of Nam Cần Thơ University.

The two sides will cooperate to exchange experience in training and scientific research in the fields of telecommunications services and high-tech manufacturing; improve professional qualifications and capacity for officials and employees of the university and Viettel Cần Thơ.

They will cooperate in organising forums and seminars on telecommunications services, high-tech manufacturing, postal services, construction and installation, trade and import and export.

Viettel Cần Thơ will support digital transformation at Nam Cần Thơ University, support each other in the fields of technology, services, and commerce; accept internships for students majoring in technology, engineering, economics and finance who are studying at the university and give priority to receive graduate students to work. — VNS

