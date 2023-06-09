Social Dialogue With and For Youth: Challenges and Opportunities in the Evolving World of Work

This report adds to knowledge of how social dialogue can address the multiple challenges that young people face. Combining conceptual insights with global evidence, it maintains that social dialogue will require a collective vision and action by all world of work actors—social partners particularly—in shaping a robust landscape of social dialogue with and for youth. By shedding light on the challenges and opportunities of inclusively involving young people in social dialogue, the report contributes to the growing policy interest in youth issues and makes a case for a youth-inclusive social dialogue.