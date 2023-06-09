Lao workers enjoy brighter future following skills training supported by ILO initiative

VIENTIANE, Lao People's Democratic Republic (ILO News) – “I was working in Thailand when COVID hit. I decided to come back home and applied for a tailoring course at a training centre. I do not want to work overseas anymore.”

Bone Vilaiprom, who is now working at a tailoring factory in Vientiane, was one of several workers, including returnee migrants sharing their experiences at the closing ceremony of an ILO project in held in Vientiane on 26 May 2023.

Supported by the Japanese government through the Japanese Embassy to the Lao PDR and ILO/Japan Fund for Building Social Safety Nets in Asia and the Pacific, the initiative entitled ‘Reduced vulnerability of returnee migrant workers through linkages to employment opportunities and integration into local economic development in response to COVID-19’, provided support for the government, social partners, private sector, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and skill development centres to enhance employment and skill development services.

Ms Anousone Khamsingsavath - Director General of Department of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (Main Implementing Partner), Mr Junya NAKANO - Minister of Japan to Lao PDR, (Donor), and Mr Viengprasith Thippasouda - ILO National Coordinator in Lao PDR. © ILO / Mongkon Duangkhiew Running for 14 months over 2022-23 in Vientiane, Savannakhet, and Champasak provinces the initiative saw 328 workers (44 per cent women) equipped with skills in different sectors. These included carpentry, food & beverage, housekeeping, general machinery, industrial electricity, garment tailoring and motorbike maintenance. Out of 328 workers trained, 178 of them have since been recruited to formal wage employment.

Following the reopening of borders in 2022, the project’s target beneficiaries expanded from returnee migrant workers to also include workers considering migrating in the future. In addition to technical support, the project provided implementing partners with equipment to enhance their abilities to deliver quality services.

“I was trained in carpentry and got a job at a furniture company,” said Khamphong Chaiyasaeng, another project participant. “I want to have my own furniture store one day.”

Speaking at the closing event, Ms. Somsanouk Sayavonphet, Vice President of Lao Hotel and Restaurant Association highlighted the need to produce the trained workers that the Lao economy requires. “More support is needed in the hotel and restaurant sector to train skilled workers to improve service quality. This will in turn help increase businesses alongside wage employment opportunities,” she said.

More than 200,000 migrant workers returned home to Lao People's Democratic Republic during the pandemic, leading to a decline of up to USD125 million in remittances, a significant impact on household incomes, social services, and the national economy.

The event was chaired by Ms Anousone Khamsingsavath, Director General of Department of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, Mr Junya Nakano, Minister of Japan to the Lao PDR (Japanese Embassy to the Lao PDR), and Mr Viengprasith Thippasouda, National Coordinator in Lao PDR, ILO. Representatives from the government, workers’ and employers’ organizations and project beneficiaries were also present at the event.

