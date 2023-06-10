THE REDME HEDDUB ONE MAN BAND'S TOP TEN OPEN MIC MUSIC SHOWCASE
The RedmeHeddub.com One Man Bands and the Top 10 Open Mic Music Showcase are coming to Mississauga! Save the dates of June 30th and July 1st and don't miss this incredible event!”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LENNON RECORDS are very very excited to introduce the RedmeHeddub.com One Man Bands and the Top 10 Open Mic Music Showcase. This will take place on June 30th and July 1st, 2023 at 7:30 pm at Wild Wing Restaurant (4141 Dixie Rd., Mississauga). Wild Wing will offer 10% off all food prices. Tickets are only available online at the RedmeHeddub.com ticketing page and early bird tickets are priced at only $25; these are available now until June 27, 2023, at 11:59 pm.
— John Lennon
The Selected Singers’ Review will be taking place on November 18, 2023, in Mississauga from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm at the Sandman Hotel (5400 Dixie Rd.) in the Simcoe Room.
All singers are welcome to sign up now by emailing one song MP3 or any video link file including a 50-word bio to lennonrecords@gmail.com.
The deadline for singers is June 27, 2023, at 11:59 pm. Selected singers will be notified and will need to have their own mic including a sign-up fee of $10 online at the RedmeHeddub.com early bird ticketing page.
The best three of the 12 singers will be selected online and will receive the opportunity to perform in New York City. The two best singers will be awarded $1,000 each, as well as studio vocal recording time. Early bird tickets end on June 29, 2023, at 11:59 pm.
Redme Heddub is famous for his passion, performing his own musical blend: a unique brand of top 10 instrumental melodies of all time in R&B, Reggae, Pop, and C&W styles of the ’50s through ’90s plus today's music. Redme will release his latest remixed singles in the USA and the UK.
Titles include “Universal Hollywood”, “Wonderful to See You”, “Get Rich Quick” and “Cross Life”, taken from the upcoming Back Riders CD album due in 2025. Fans will be excited to know these singles will also be out on July 23, 2024, and March 25, 2025.
Redme has released “Last Night’, “My Dana” and “We’re All Alone”, which charted at #14. “My Dana” charted #18 in the Top 50 Indie Urban/Hip Hop/Latin Chart on March 16, 2017, and the original song “Last Night,” reached No. 9 on October 1, 2013.A talented music producer, instrumentalist, and singer-songwriter,
Redme has produced more than 100 songs and created a solid reputation in the recording and publishing circles of the music industry.
Some songs are available for download at RedmeHeddub.com. Lennon Records is sponsoring the music showcase and we still do not know why George Lennon did not dig deeper into the mind games.
Redme is now available for live performances and will play three 45-minute sets for you and your customers. For more details, please contact James Lennon at lennonrecords@gmail.com or by texting/phoning (416) 948-3459.
