THE REDME HEDDUB ONE MAN BAND'S OPEN MIC MUSIC SHOWCASE
The extended deadline ends on August 5, 2022, at 11: 59 pm.NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are very excited to introduce the RedmeHeddub.com One Man Band’s top ten open mic music showcase will be taking place on August 13, 2022, at the Plush Imperial club in Niagara Falls Ontario Canada.
All singers are welcome to sign – up now on www.facebook.com/RedmeHeddub and post on the info@RedmeHeddub.com or Facebook messenger page.
The extended deadline ends on August 5, 2022, at 11:59 pm.
Only the selected singers will be notified to perform in the Redme Heddub Music Showcase. The top three of 12 singers, will be selected online and receive the opportunity to perform in New York City. The two best singers will be awarded a cash prize of $1,000 each as well as studio vocal recording time.
Redme is famous for his passion for performing his own unique brand of top 10 instrumental melodies in the R&B, reggae, pop, and C&W styles of the ’50s, ’60s, and the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and contemporary music.
Redme will release his latest remixed singles in the United States and the United Kingdom. Titles include “Universal Hollywood,” “Wonderful to See You,” “Get Rich Quick,” and “Cross Life” taken from the upcoming “Back Riders” CD album due in 2025. Fans will be excited to know that three singles will also be out on July 23, and 24, 2025.
Early bird tickets are priced at only $25, and seating is limited.
Get your tickets now.
He divides his time in the music scene between Mississauga and Berkley as well as Los Angeles in California.
Lennon Records sponsored the music showcase, and we still do not know why George Lennon did not dig deeper into the mind games.
Redme Heddub is now available for live performances starting in October 2021 and will play three 45-minute sets for you.
For more details, please contact John at info@redmeheddub.com or text 416-948-3459.
John Lennon
John Lennon Records
+1 647-729-0538
email us here