Auto Dealership Loyalty Programs for Electric Vehicle Customers

Electric vehicles represent one of the fastest-growing segments within today's automotive industry. To assist dealerships in meeting the needs of this growing demand for EVs, the team at AutoAwards developed programs specifically designed to help dealerships build branded programs in their local area. We've created electric vehicles auto dealership loyalty programs and will share how EVs work, and the different types currently available on the market.A Look at Electric Vehicles and How They WorkToday's EVs utilize one or more motors powered by electricity through lithium-ion batteries that are rechargeable. These vehicles can be plugged into external power sources to charge up. Some recent innovations make it possible for batteries to recharge by regenerative braking.The Different Types of Electric Vehicles on the MarketThe three primary types of EVs on the market include:• BEVs: These battery electric vehicles are fully electric and rely on rechargeable batteries.• PHEVs: Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that are partially gas-powered and partially electric powered.• HEVs: Hybrid electric vehicles that utilize both gas and electric and make use of regenerative braking to charge the battery.Car Loyalty Programs Help a Dealership's EV CustomersAutoAwards' electric vehicles auto dealership loyalty program is designed to assist car dealerships in adapting to the new generation of vehicles and the customers looking to purchase them. Green vehicles continue to grow in popularity, representing a major selling point. Auto dealerships reward customers who make EV purchases, such as giving out rewards points for charging up at your dealership and offering different reward point tier levels. The options are truly extensive.Leader in Car Dealership MarketingAt AutoAwards, we pride ourselves on the reputation as being the industry leader in car loyalty programs.

